Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from recent drilling (28 holes for 4,218 m) at Cowley to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions. Drilling intersected significant high-grade copper-gold-silver-molybdenite skarn in all holes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Results continue to intersect significant high grade shallow mineralization, extending mineralization to the NE and up dip to surface. Significant Molybdenum continues to be intersected, highlighting Molybdenum as an important co-contributor in the future with Molybdenum currently trading at over US $70,000 per tonne1 Drilling results include: CPG-158: 49m @ 1.72% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 11.44 g/t Ag & 800 ppm Mo from 74.0m, Incl.:



40m @ 1.98% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 13.29 g/t Ag & 920 ppm Mo from 76.0m,

CPG-129D1: 55.5m @ 1.10% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.66 g/t Ag & 668 ppm Mo from 87.5 m, Incl.:



18.1m @ 1.97% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 7.34 g/t Ag & 1,172 ppm Mo from 108.9m,

CPG-153: 72.8m @ 0.62% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 4.44 g/t Ag & 1,018 ppm Mo from 57.2m, Incl:



23.40m @ 1.16% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 8.81 g/t Ag & 1,226 ppm Mo Drilling at Cowley expanded from 8,000 metres to more than 14,000 metres, and a second rig to mobilize before the end of August.

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"These latest Cowley drill results demonstrate the exceptional near-surface grade, thickness and metal endowment now being confirmed across Cowley, transforming the known Cowley mineralised system into a compelling resource-growth story.

What is particularly exciting is the consistency of the mineralisation being returned from drilling on the Northern limb, with drilling scheduled to commence on the Southern Limb in the coming week, with every hole drilled on the Northern Limb intersecting significant copper-gold-silver-molybdenum skarn which continues to bring high-grade mineralisation to surface.

The Molybdenum component of drilling results has the potential of becoming a highly valuable credit for Cowley.

Multiple holes are returning elevated molybdenum values above 1,000 ppm Mo., with molybdenum currently valued at approximately US$70,000 per tonne.

Drilling plans at Cowley have expanded from an initial 8,000 metres to more than 14,000 metres, and a second rig to mobilize before the end of August to accelerate infill drilling on the Southern Limb.

Gladiator is moving aggressively to unlock Cowley's scale. We believe Cowley is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone high-grade resource opportunity within the Whitehorse Copper Project and one of the Company's most important near-term value drivers."

1 https://www.lme.com/metals/ev/lme-molybdenum-plattsTrading+day+summary

SUMMARY

Recently returned assays from Cowley continue to demonstrate the exceptional quality of the near-surface, high-grade mineralization.

Ongoing drilling along the Northern Limb continues to confirm strong continuity, while step-out drilling to the east is successfully extending the mineralized footprint. Importantly, drilling continues to return broad intervals of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization, highlighting the potential for Cowley to continue growing in both scale and quality.

Results include:

CPG-158: 49m @ 1.72% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 11.44 g/t Ag & 800 ppm Mo from 74.0m, Incl.: 40m @ 1.98% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 13.29 g/t Ag & 920 ppm Mo from 76.0m,

CPG-129D1: 55.5m @ 1.10% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.66 g/t Ag & 668 ppm Mo from 87.5 m, Incl.: 18.10m @ 1.97% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 7.34 g/t Ag & 1,172 ppm Mo from 108.9m,

CPG-130: 20.0m @ 1.37% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 4.25 g/t Ag & 95 ppm Mo from 71m, and: 9.10m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 3.98 g/t Ag & 411 ppm Mo from 150.90m,

CPG-153: 72.8m @ 0.62% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 4.44 g/t Ag & 1,018 ppm Mo from 57.2m, Incl.: 29.5m @ 0.99% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 7.41 g/t Ag & 1,302 ppm Mo from 89m, Incl.: 23.40m @ 1.16% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 8.81 g/t Ag & 1,226 ppm Mo from 93.0m

CPG-143: 20.50m @ 1.33% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag & 40 ppm Mo from 61.50m.

CPG-131: 47.50m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 1.68 g/t Ag & 510 ppm Mo from 83.50m, Incl.: 8.0m @ 1.11% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 1.53 g/t Ag & 86 ppm Mo from 101.0m, and 14.0m @ 0.12% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.36 g/t Ag & 1,488 ppm Mo from 109.0m, and 6.0m @ 1.06% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 4.73 g/t Ag & 123 ppm Mo from 125m.

CPG-133: 44.80m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 1.33 g/t Ag & 132 ppm Mo from 31.20 m, Incl.: 11.1m @ 1.40% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 3.51 g/t Ag & 352 ppm Mo from 50m,

CPG-134: 31.0m @ 0.46% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 2.07 g/t Ag & 319 ppm Mo from 5.0m,

CPG-144: 33m @ 0.74% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 1.65 g/t Ag & 490 ppm Mo from 176m.

Drilling will continue to focus on the north limb, with a planned second rig to be mobilized to Cowley by the end of August to commence infill drilling on the Southern Limb.

COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

Drilling commenced at Cowley on 20 April. Gladiator had planned to complete at least 8,000 metres of drilling to support resource delineation. Using a regularly spaced grid, the program will systematically test mineralized zones and support comprehensive resource definition.

The initial priority is to:

Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralisation may be incorporated into future resource models; and

Assess near-surface high-grade mineralisation for inclusion in future resource models on both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximize the shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above the mineralisation has not previously been possible. This is designed to bring mineralization to surface (where outcropping) or near surface under shallow cover (< 10m).

Since the resumption of drilling, Gladiator has completed 44 holes for 6,153 metres, with assay results now received for holes (CPG-122-151, 153, 158 & 158D1). Drilling will continue to target high-grade mineralization near surface. Assays for holes CPG-122-128D1 were reported by Gladiator on the 17 June 2026.





Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley over LiDAR hill shade. Current completed drilling at Cowley subject to this release highlighted in yellow with Planned Phase 1 (North Limb remaining) drilling displayed (White Collars). Please note Section Lines showing projection of Figures 2 and 3. Intersections Highlighted in Blue were previously released (June 17 2026).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/310409_23592a9514580a1c_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Section (10,090) through Cowley (Viewing W). New drill results from Cowley subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/310409_23592a9514580a1c_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Section (10,120) through Cowley (Viewing W). New drill results from Cowley subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/310409_23592a9514580a1c_004full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026-27

These results are part of Gladiator Metals' planned fully permitted and fully funded drill program for 2026. The program will continue to focus on accelerating resource definition at Cowley, rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery.

With a planned fully funded exploration budget of greater than $40 million and > 100,000 metres of drilling planned for 2026 & 2027, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.

Plans are also underway to keep rolling out the geophysical "road map" over the broader belt to continue the highly successful return on investment from gravity followed by IP experienced in 2025, with a doubling of the geophysical budget that led to the new discovery at Cub East in 2025 that recently returned:

BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu + 0.72g/t Au + 19.43g/t Ag from 176m Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu+ 1.08g/t Au + 28.91g/t Ag from 190m

BCG-023: 35.9m @ 2.68% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au & 19.55g/t Ag from 172.1m Incl. 22m @ 4.24% Cu, 2.16 g/t Au, & 31.04g/t Ag from 172.1m



Combined with the generation of the Great Southern Target south of Cowley (Figure 4), this ensures that Gladiator maintains a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.





Figure 4: Plan map of Black Cub to Cowley over ground gravity, showing completed IP Lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/310409_23592a9514580a1c_005full.jpg

Hole Id Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Remarks CPG-129 249.94 505,945 6,715,402 -65 1

48.00 53.00 5.00 0.47 0.01 1.40 38 High Pyrite & Sulphur Zones













88.30 92.20 3.90 0.60 0.02 1.90 167















116.00 120.00 4.00 0.55 0.08 3.10 137

CPG-129D1 220.98 505,946 6,715,403 -60 10

87.50 143.00 55.50 1.10 0.08 3.66 668













Incl. 108.90 127.00 18.10 1.97 0.19 7.34 1,172















177.00 185.00 8.00 0.58 0.05 4.33 174

CPG-130 201.17 505,976 6,715,366 -60 12

71.00 91.00 20.00 1.37 0.02 4.25 95















99.00 107.00 8.00 0.59 0.00 1.60 121















150.90 160.00 9.10 1.23 0.06 3.98 411















176.00 189.00 13.00 0.53 0.02 2.69 152

CPG-131 160.02 505,982 6,715,398 -59 12

83.50 131.00 47.50 0.52 0.02 1.68 510













Incl. 101.00 109.00 8.00 1.11 0.02 1.53 86













And 109.00 123.00 14.00 0.12 0.01 0.36 1,488













And 125.00 131.00 6.00 1.06 0.03 4.73 123

CPG-132 152.40 505,985 6,715,426 -59 9

15.90 18.00 2.10 1.15 0.10 11.10 35















69.00 94.00 25.00 0.22 0.00 0.49 247

CPG-133 120.40 505,990 6,715,454 -60 12

31.20 76.00 44.80 0.56 0.01 1.33 132













Incl. 50.00 61.10 11.10 1.40 0.03 3.51 352

CPG-134 59.44 505,996 6,715,495 -31 10

5.00 36.00 31.00 0.46 0.03 2.07 319















19.00 36.00 17.00 0.56 0.04 2.97 427

CPG-134D1 100.58 505,996 6,715,493 -74 8

3.00 9.00 6.00 0.34 0.03 2.53 168















23.90 70.00 46.10 0.40 0.03 1.45 279

CPG-135 199.64 505,501 6,714,629 -59 359















NSA- Cowley South Exploration CPG-136 120.40 506,017 6,715,434 -61 7

42.30 51.00 8.70 1.04 0.01 2.94 28













Incl 42.30 46.80 4.50 1.87 0.03 5.23 20















61.00 80.00 19.00 0.32 0.01 1.33 1,892

CPG-137 200.56 505,499 6,714,672 -58 360















NSA - Cowley South Exploration CPG-138 80.77 506,025 6,715,483 -58 8

11.00 28.00 17.00 1.08 0.04 5.66 243

CPG-139 124.97 506,050 6,715,438 -65 7

49.40 66.70 17.30 0.35 0.02 1.75 112

CPG-140 129.54 506,055 6,715,466 -59 6

19.00 60.00 41.00 0.29 0.01 1.57 156















84.20 94.00 9.80 0.38 0.01 2.09 207

CPG-141 135.64 506,082 6,715,425 -42 7

8.60 17.00 8.40 0.37 0.24 3.83 553















55.40 68.50 13.10 0.40 0.03 2.71 260















115.00 121.00 6.00 1.10 0.06 17.57 39

CPG-142 160.02 506,112 6,715,400 -58 9

40.70 57.10 16.40 1.13 0.03 5.21 14













Incl. 40.70 53.00 12.30 1.43 0.05 6.87 17















107.00 119.00 12.00 0.36 0.01 1.03 291

CPG-143 150.88 506,034 6,715,379 -57 5

61.50 82.00 20.50 1.33 0.01 3.48 40

CPG-144 230.12 506,090 6,715,329 -65 12

145.00 164.00 19.00 0.35 0.03 1.21 270















176.00 209.00 33.00 0.74 0.02 1.65 490

CPG-145 53.34 506,085 6,715,267 -31 9

8.50 27.20 18.70 0.54 0.03 5.95 442













Incl. 8.50 18.70 10.20 0.83 0.05 9.13 790

CPG-146 132.59 506,116 6,715,464 -60 12

94.00 110.00 16.00 0.37 0.02 2.08 223

CPG-147 181.36 506,137 6,715,426 -61 7

45.40 79.00 33.60 0.22 0.02 1.30 297















93.00 102.60 9.60 0.59 0.16 3.17 65















109.20 131.00 21.80 0.36 0.05 1.83 90

CPG-148 83.82 506,118 6,715,505 -58 9

13.50 21.00 7.50 0.71 0.08 4.87 538















37.00 45.00 8.00 0.42 0.02 3.78 23

CPG-149 150.88 506,168 6,715,431 -57 8

39.00 50.60 11.60 0.65 0.06 4.40 635















71.00 77.00 6.00 0.35 0.04 1.45 79

CPG-150 150.88 506,175 6,715,456 -57 7

35.00 50.00 15.00 0.99 0.06 6.09 384















74.00 82.00 8.00 0.28 0.05 1.30 39















90.00 92.00 2.00 1.04 0.11 10.80 30

CPG-151 150.88 506,201 6,715,411 -60 7

57.00 92.00 35.00 0.43 0.04 3.14 495













Incl. 57.00 79.10 22.10 0.62 0.06 4.67 748













Incl. 57.00 63.00 6.00 0.93 0.08 7.00 2,259















101.50 109.00 7.50 0.30 0.04 1.43 103

CPG-152 27.43























Assays Pending CPG-153 150.88 506,202 6,715,438 -58 8

57.20 130.00 72.80 0.62 0.07 4.44 1,018















89.00 118.50 29.50 0.99 0.09 7.41 1,302















93.00 116.40 23.40 1.16 0.11 8.81 1,226















154.40 158.00 3.60 1.60 0.01 4.34 55

CPG-154 85.34 506,115 6,715,522 -49 12















Assays Pending CPG-155 156.97 506,143 6,715,457 -60 8















Assays Pending CPG-156 147.83 506,230 6,715,407 -56 12















Assays Pending CPG-157 150.27 506,234 6,715,438 -58 7















Assays Pending CPG-158 195.07 506,261 6,715,386 -67 11

74.00 123.00 49.00 1.72 0.27 11.44 800 Partial Assays Returned













76.00 116.00 40.00 1.98 0.31 13.29 920

CPG-158D1 170.69 506,261 6,715,386 -58 14

62.50 83.00 20.50 0.87 0.11 7.95 657















62.50 64.50 2.00 3.95 0.00 48.90 17















75.00 83.00 8.00 1.06 0.23 7.03 1,188















89.90 106.20 16.30 0.83 0.17 5.39 358

































Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley drill holes (CPG-). Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

Where core loss is noted in the remarks column, part of the reported interval returned no core. That portion is assigned no value when calculating the weighted average assay result. NSA refers to No Significant Assays Returned.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high-grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon

Greater than 45,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focussed initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralized systems.

Later in the year focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems. Holes are directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system are complex, making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQDs and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse-based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples in a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.