Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Canada Stablecorp Inc. ("Stablecorp"), parent of the servicer and administrator of QCAD Digital Trust - issuer of QCAD, Canada's first and longest running compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin - today announced the appointment of Frederick T. Pye as Vice Chairman, Capital Markets. In this new role, Mr. Pye will coordinate Stablecorp's engagement with Canada's prime capital markets institutions and their global counterparts, as on-chain settlement expands beyond payments into equities, bonds, and the long tail of tokenized securities known as real-world assets (RWAs).

Mr. Pye is a co-founder of Stablecorp and has served on its board since the company's earliest days. His appointment marks a deliberate step in Stablecorp's evolution: from stablecoin issuer to capital markets infrastructure.

Few executives in Canada carry comparable credibility at the intersection of regulated finance and digital assets. Mr. Pye founded 3iQ Corp. in 2012 and led it through a series of firsts - including The Bitcoin Fund (QBTC), the world's first major exchange-listed public bitcoin fund, launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2020, followed by one of the first Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in North America and the world's first Ether staking ETF - before 3iQ's acquisition by Japan's Monex Group. His four-decade career spans senior roles at Guardian Trust, where he helped list the first gold, silver, and platinum certificates on the Montreal Exchange, at Fidelity Investments Canada, and at Argentum Management & Research, where he created Canada's first long/short mutual fund. He is Chairman of FTP Ventures and Qapture Investments Ltd., and was named Wealth Professional's Fund Manager Innovator of the Year in 2024.

Fred Pye, Vice Chairman, Canada Stablecorp Inc:

"Every few decades the systems running finance get rebuilt, with the people who move first standing at an inflection point and helping to define what comes after. The movement of money is now going digital, requiring a native digital cash asset. In Canada, that asset is QCAD. My mandate is to plug it into the capital markets environments where the economy actually gets reflected in real time. I'm stepping out of retirement because this project is too important for all Canadians."

Kesem Frank, Chief Executive officer, Canada Stablecorp Inc:

"The rails that move Canada's equities, bonds, and securities are going digital, and they need a digitally Canadian dollar to settle in. The institutional side of this market is ready to move and our immediate focus in this next phase is distribution into the venues that clear, custody, and trade this country's assets. Fred walks into those rooms with four decades of credibility, and his appointment is a bridge into those markets. What comes next is connecting QCAD to the rails where Canadian value moves, this is Stablecorp shifting gears."

The appointment follows a run of institutional milestones for QCAD, most recently the July 2026 announcement that TD Bank Group will serve as custodian for the fiat reserves backing QCAD Digital Trust - one of the first instances of a major Canadian bank formally custodying reserves for a fiat-backed digital currency in Canada. With reserve custody anchored at a Schedule I bank and QCAD available on-chain at global scale, Stablecorp is positioned to serve as the settlement layer where Canadian capital markets meet public blockchains.

About QCAD

QCAD is Canada's first prospectus-filed, fully compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin, issued by QCAD Digital Trust and serviced by Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. Each QCAD token is backed 1:1 by Canadian dollars held in segregated reserve accounts and is designed to enable instant, 24/7, globally accessible CAD-denominated transactions.

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. is a Toronto-based financial technology company building Canada's sovereign digital value infrastructure. Stablecorp is a registered Money Services Business with FINTRAC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Stablecorp Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310393

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust