Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) today announced that members of its Executive Management team will participate in the Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Conference to be held in Boston, MA.

Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on September 8, 2026. To schedule a meeting with Dole plc, please contact your Barclays representative.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated to exceeding our customers' requirements in more than 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794