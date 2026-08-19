Perk is the first AI-native platform to let customers book and manage their trips, and upload their expenses from Claude and ChatGPT

Today's launch turns Perk's MCP server from an insight tool into an action engine, tackling shadow work with industry-first capabilities

This September, Perk will also bring the Perk Agent to Slack, one of the world's most widely used workplace tools

Perk (formerly TravelPerk), the intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management, today enables over 12,000 global customers to book and manage travel, submit expenses and create team events from Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants.

This marks the first time companies and their employees can use their preferred AI tools to manage what Perk calls shadow work, like booking work travel, submitting expenses and organizing team events. Out-of-policy bookings and expenses made through Perk's MCP server go straight to the company's existing approval flow, where managers can review and act on them from their own AI assistant.

Creating and managing team events directly in Claude and ChatGPT is an industry first, with Perk also being the only platform to proactively surface eVisa and ETA entry requirements in the MCP via Entry Ready

"We built this so customers can get insights and take action in real time, while businesses maintain control no matter what tools they're working in. The Perk Agent for Slack is coming next, and this is just the next phase of fully agentic workflows to remove shadow work, and help teams focus on the most impactful work," comments Nikita Miller, Chief Product Officer, Perk.

How Perk's MCP can be used:

Traveler: "Find me a flight for my trip to London next month", "Cancel my hotel booking", "Submit all receipts and match to Boston trip", "Which events are coming up?"

Manager and approver: "Approve all expenses under $100 from my team", "Show me all trips for my team this month", "Send any out-of-policy expense back"

Finance and admins: "Generate a travel report of all bookings in H1 and download it as csv file", "What's our top spend category this quarter?"

Event managers: "Set up the Q3 team offsite in Lisbon", "Send a Slack reminder to everyone who hasn't RSVP'd"

Perk's MCP is available to all Perk customers here: www.perk.com/travel-solutions/mcp/.

The Perk Agent for Slack will soon allow customers to access Perk's MCP connector directly inside Slack, without needing to set up a separate AI assistant. It works by treating Slack itself as another way to reach those same tools, using the same authentication and permissions customers already have in Perk. It will be available to Perk customers starting this September.

About Perk

Perk (formerly TravelPerk) is an intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management, built to eliminate the hidden, manual tasks that drain productivity and morale what Perk calls shadow work. By automating travel bookings, expenses, invoice processing and events, the platform gives teams back time to focus on real work, with real impact. Trusted by more than 12,000 companies worldwide including On Running, Breitling and Fabletics Perk is tackling the 7 hours of lost productivity per employee each week, a $1.7 trillion problem revealed in The Cost of Shadow Work report Founded in 2015, the global company combines innovation, control, and simplicity to transform how businesses work today and in the future. Perk's mission is to power real work by removing the invisible tasks that slow teams down. Perk is a proud partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Visit www.perk.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819835051/en/

Contacts:

press@perk.com