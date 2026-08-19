Antalpha Platform Holding Company: Antalpha Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"During the second quarter, we executed across our financing, technology and risk management businesses," said Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer of Antalpha. "As financing activity moderated during the quarter, we were selective in deploying capital by prioritizing portfolio quality and long-term client relationships while improving funding efficiency. Antalpha Prime, our flagship financing platform and primary revenue and earnings contributor, delivered operating profitability while maintaining our record of zero principal loss since inception, demonstrating the strength of our underwriting discipline and risk management framework."

"Our consolidated financial results primarily reflected unrealized fair-value adjustments related to Aurelion's tokenized gold holdings, which impacted reported results but did not reflect the underlying operating performance of Antalpha Prime. We believe it is important to evaluate these reported results alongside the continued operating performance of Antalpha Prime as we execute our long-term strategy."

"We believe that disciplined operations and risk management are the foundation for creating long-term shareholder value. As such, we will deploy capital selectively, enhance our financing platform, and advance high ROI complementary capabilities such as our tokenized gold platform and Web3 AI agent, Nina."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the three Months Ended

June 30,

- In US$1 millions, unaudited- 2025 2026 YOY Total Revenue $17.0 $12.2 (28%) Net income attributable to Antalpha* $0.7 ($12.5) NM Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)** $3.8 ($27.4) NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)* 22- (225%) NM



As of June 30,

(In US$1 millions, unaudited) 2025 2026 YOY Supply Chain TVL $714 $384 (46%) Margin Loan TVL*** $1,335 $969 (27%) Total Value of Loans (TVL) Facilitated $2,049 $1,353 (34%)

* The Company's Q2 2026 results reflect the consolidated results of the Company and Aurelion (NASDAQ: AURE) following the acquisition of a controlling interest in Aurelion on October 10, 2025, whereas Q2 2025 results represent the Company's standalone results.

** Please see "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" below for further information on non-GAAP numbers.

*** Antalpha earns technology platform fees on margin loans, which it acts as an agent and assumes no principal credit exposure.

Second Quarter 2026 Performance Highlights

Revenue Total revenue was $12.2 million, compared with $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 28% year-over-year ("YOY"). Excluding revenue associated with the Cango facility repaid in the first quarter of 2026, revenue was $11.6 million, down approximately 15% YOY, primarily reflecting lower average loan balances across the remaining loan portfolio.

Technology financing fees were $7.7 million, down 40% YOY, primarily reflecting the wind-down of the Cango facility - substantially repaid in the first quarter of 2026 - together with lower average supply-chain loan balances.

Technology platform fees were $4.5 million, growing 10% YOY, primarily due to improved margin-loan pricing.



Risk Management & Loan Portfolio Antalpha continued its perfect track record, having recorded no principal loss since inception, reflecting disciplined underwriting, active collateral management and a robust risk management framework.

Total Value of Loans ("TVL") facilitated was $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $1.71 billion as of March 31, 2026, and $2.05 billion as of June 30, 2025, reflecting selective capital deployment and lower financing activity during the quarter.



Lending Economics

Net fee margin increased by approximately 10 basis points YOY, primarily driven by improved pricing in the Company's margin loan business.

Funding costs remained broadly stable at 68% of technology financing fees, compared with 67% in the second quarter of 2025.



Profitability

Operating expenses, excluding fair-value loss on crypto assets, were $15.0 million, down 14% YOY. The total included funding costs of $5.3 million and $1.3 million of non-cash share-based compensation.

Operating loss was $25.1 million, compared with operating loss of $0.5 million in the prior year period. The increase primarily reflected $22.3 million of fair-value loss on XAUt and XAUE holdings by Aurelion.

Net loss attributable to Antalpha was $12.5 million, compared with net income of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $27.4 million, with the vast majority comprising $26.2 million in fair-value loss related to XAUt and XAUE holdings.



Nina During Q2, Nina, Antalpha's Web3 AI agent, advanced several critical product workflow enhancements and expanded its public availability across both the iOS and Android application ecosystems.

Nina now has several thousand registered users across its website and mobile applications. More than half of registered users completed at least one core product interaction, demonstrating encouraging early user engagement during the product validation stage.



Outlook

Antalpha expects Q3 2026 revenue between $10 million and $12 million. The Company's guidance assumes solid demand for crypto-collateralized financing, with market conditions remaining broadly consistent with recent trends.

This forecast reflects Antalpha's current preliminary view, which is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. The Company is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Conference Call Information

Antalpha's management will host a conference call today, August 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

To attend, please register in advance at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI30b4078217764c03a7ad0976eca109c1.

Upon registration, you will receive a calendar invite email that includes dial-in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN.

A live webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgbc86kj.

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.antalpha.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Antalpha evaluates non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these adjustments eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that the Company believes complements management's understanding of its ongoing operational results. However, non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Antalpha will continually evaluate the usefulness of such metrics. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors, because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and with how management views its financial performance.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income before share-based compensation expenses and one-time restructuring charges. Non-GAAP operating margin represents the ratio between non-GAAP operating income and revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) represents net income before interest (if non-operating), taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and one-time restructuring charges, and includes unrealized gains or losses on crypto assets. The Company's funding cost is an operating item and a significant component of its business. As such, it is not excluded from adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents the ratio between adjusted EBITDA and revenue.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to the Web3 industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data. Building on this foundation, Antalpha is also exploring AI-powered tools to help users navigate the digital asset space more effectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: ir@antalpha.com

Antalpha Platform Holding Company

Condensed Combined and Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in USD, unaudited)



As of December 31, As of June 30, 2025 2026 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,850,170 4,309,883 Crypto assets held (including USDC) 12,619,660 18,772,107 XAUt 72,476,837 34,789,737 XAUE - 56,298,330 Accounts receivable 7,971,109 13,230,217 Amounts due from related parties 6,131,139 3,291,783 Loan receivables due from related party, current - 31,174,817 Loan receivables, current 330,641,034 302,428,540 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,626,198 8,377,495 Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, current 429,876,959 391,176,900 Total current assets 874,193,106 863,849,809 Non-current assets:

Deferred tax assets 422,922 625,507 Loan receivables due from related party, non-current 556,920,339 - Loan receivables, non-current 113,262,652 49,795,434 Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, non-current 826,968,973 11,850,555 Investment 10,314,161 10,314,161 Goodwilli 21,652,968 21,652,968 Other non-current assets(ii 3,217,379 3,335,228 Total non-current assets 1,532,759,394 97,573,853 Total assets 2,406,952,500 961,423,662 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties 5,376,563 7,749,212 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(iii 11,663,630 12,165,696 Loan payables due to related party, current 307,535,051 322,746,144 Crypto assets collateral payable to related party, current - 60,066,640 Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, current 429,075,540 268,011,156 Total current liabilities 753,650,784 670,738,848 Non-current liabilities:

Loan payables due to related party, non-current 720,782,080 92,597,292 Crypto assets collateral payable to related party, non-current 659,615,535 - Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, non-current 69,021,582 12,636,932 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,562,871 1,656,440 Total non-current liabilities 1,450,982,068 106,890,664 Total liabilities 2,204,632,852 777,629,512 Total shareholders' equity 119,680,242 112,076,464 Non-controlling interests 82,639,406 71,717,686 Total equity 202,319,648 183,794,150 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,406,952,500 961,423,662



(i) Goodwill resulted from the acquisition of Aurelion on Oct 10, 2025.

(ii) Other non-current assets include deferred offering costs, property and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets.

(iii) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities include accrued liabilities, other payables and the current portion of lease liabilities.





Antalpha Platform Holding Company

Condensed Combined and Consolidated Statements of Income

(in USD, except for shares data, unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025

2026

2025 2026

Revenue Technology financing fee 12,945,038 7,748,917 23,025,411 22,765,698 Technology platform fee 4,064,717 4,454,090 7,580,831 10,160,747 Others - 3,204 - 3,450 Total revenue 17,009,755 12,206,211 30,606,242 32,929,895 Operating expenses Funding cost 8,691,218 5,263,476 15,257,264 15,694,648 Technology and development 1,356,386 1,353,665 2,641,746 3,892,797 Sales and marketing 1,282,575 2,194,527 2,255,391 6,786,664 General and administrative 5,710,860 5,906,597 8,856,502 13,186,683 Fair value change on crypto assetsi - 22,289,289 - 11,352,092 Other cost 434,402 269,558 883,312 456,717 Total operating expenses 17,475,441 37,277,112 29,894,215 51,369,601 Operating (loss)/income (465,686 - (25,070,901 - 712,027 (18,439,706 - Non-operating income/(loss)ii 1,401,587 (4,531,283 - 2,107,875 (3,269,016 - Income/(loss) before income tax 935,901 (29,602,184 - 2,819,902 (21,708,722 - Income tax expense/(benefit) 261,350 45,557 689,498 (172,775 - Net income/(loss) 674,551 (29,647,741 - 2,130,404 (21,535,947 - Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (17,106,069 - - (11,684,450 - Net income/(loss) attributable to Antalpha 674,551 (12,541,672 - 2,130,404 (9,851,497 - Foreign currency translation adjustment - 77,148 - 477,359 Total Comprehensive income/(loss) 674,551 (29,570,593 - 2,130,404

(21,058,588 - Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (17,053,416 - - (11,358,653 - Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Antalpha 674,551 (12,517,177 - 2,130,404 (9,699,935 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic* 21,585,385 24,011,218 20,424,144 23,997,979 Diluted* 24,209,464 26,499,593 23,025,651 26,506,472 Earnings/(loss) per share Basic* 0.03 (0.52 - 0.10 (0.41 - Diluted* 0.03 (0.47 - 0.09 (0.37 -

*Giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split effected on April 18, 2025.

(i) Reflects fair value change on XAUt, XAUt collateral receivables due from related party and XAUE, which are managed by AURE.

(ii) Non-operating income includes other income and fair value change on crypto assets and liabilities, including fair value change on Antalpha Prime's XAUE assets.





Antalpha Platform Holding Company

Selected Information

(in USD, unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025

2026

2025

2026

Antalpha Antalpha AURE adj AA Group Antalpha Antalpha AURE adj AA Group Tota Revenues 17,009,755 12,206,211 - - 12,206,211 30,606,242 32,929,895 - - 32,929,895 YOY - (28%) - - (28%) - 8% - - 8% Operating expenses Funding cost 8,691,218 5,263,476 - - 5,263,476 15,257,264 15,694,648 - - 15,694,648 Technology and development 1,356,386 1,353,665 - - 1,353,665 2,641,746 3,892,797 - - 3,892,797 Sales and marketing 1,282,575 2,156,874 37,653 - 2,194,527 2,255,391 6,649,215 137,449 - 6,786,664 General and administrative 5,710,860 3,837,228 2,072,369 (3,000) 5,906,597 8,856,502 9,214,495 3,975,188 (3,000) 13,186,683 Fair value change on crypto assets - - 22,289,289 - 22,289,289 - - 11,352,092 - 11,352,092 Other cost 434,402 269,558 - - 269,558 883,312 456,717 - - 456,717 Total operating expenses 17,475,441 12,880,801 24,399,311 (3,000) 37,277,112 29,894,215 35,907,872 15,464,729 (3,000) 51,369,601 Operating (loss)/income (465,686: (674,590: (24,399,311: 3,000 (25,070,901: 712,027 (2,977,977: (15,464,729: 3,000 (18,439,706: Operating income/(loss) (non-GAAP) 2,125,558 245,828 (24,051,378: 3,000 (23,802,550: 3,667,355 2,144,262 (14,744,287: 3,000 (12,597,025: Net income/(loss) attributable to Antalpha 674,551 (4,583,903: (7,957,769: - (12,541,672: 712,027 (4,415,873: (5,435,624: - (9,851,497: Adjusted EBITDA 3,801,826 (3,328,726: (24,094,980: - (27,423,706: 6,292,057 1,072,906 (15,175,531: - (14,102,625: Adjusted EBITDA margin 22: (27%) - - (225%) 21: 3: - - (43%)