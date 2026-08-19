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WKN: A3DQSA | ISIN: CA39943R1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Grounded Lithium Corp.: Grounded Lithium Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: GRD) (OTC: GRDAF) - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") announces our financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2026. Selected financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's June 30, 2026 financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis, which are available for review at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.groundedlithium.com.










(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,




2026

2025


2026

2025


FINANCIAL RESULTS








Net comprehensive loss


132,943

103,370


196,936

72,978


Per share - basic and diluted



-



-










Cash flow from (used in) operating activities


79,527

(45,658)


57,201

(2,595)


Per share - basic and diluted


-

-


-

-










Funds flow used in operations


82,807

71,330


108,808

11,144


Per share - basic and diluted


-

-


-

-










Capital expenditures








Capital expenditures


1,462

-


2,822

-










Liquidity








Working capital surplus (deficit)


(114,043)

94,710


(114,043)

94,710










Common shares outstanding








Weighted average - basic and diluted


80,479,227

79,660,227


80,081,296

79,019,321


Outstanding, end of period















Corporate Update

The Company also announces a successful acquisition of certain oil and gas mineral rights from a recent Saskatchewan Crown land sale. The successful acquisition was made in conjunction with the Company's existing partners with the lands located nearby and adjacent to existing acreage. With a larger core land position, we anticipate future drilling for conventional oil wells that support the Company's broader plan to diversify its asset base and provide corporate cash flow to support our lithium initiatives near Kindersley, Saskatchewan.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project - Phase 1 Update" dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023, reports a Phase 1 NPV8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng., Alexey Romanov, P. Geo., Meghan Klein, P. Eng., Dean Quirk, P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss, P.Eng., Chad Hitchings., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu, P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential future oil drilling activity, generating corporate cash flow from the oil and gas operations to support lithium initiatives, the internal rates of return and net present values of the KLP, and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada, unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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