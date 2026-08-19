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ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 13:26 Uhr
261 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trace Advisory Joins Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Launching CRI Government Solutions

Government-Focused Advisory Firm Brings Specialized Accounting, Compliance, and Consulting Capabilities to the CRI Family of Companies

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), a top 25** nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm, today announced that Trace Advisory, a Jackson, Mississippi area-based firm specializing in government accounting, auditing, and compliance, has joined CRI and will operate as CRI Government Solutions, a new member of the CRI Family of Companies. This addition enhances CRI's capacity to serve government entities and public-sector organizations nationwide.

"Trace Advisory has built a strong reputation for helping government contractors and public sector organizations navigate complex accounting, auditing, and compliance requirements," said Bill Carr, founding partner and chairman of CRI. "Their specialized knowledge is a natural fit for our firm. Adding CRI Government Solutions allows us to deepen our services for government clients and expand our offerings in this sector. We are proud to welcome the Trace Advisory team to the CRI family."

"Our clients operate in highly regulated environments, but the stakes go well beyond compliance. The work we do is ultimately about accountability, responsible stewardship, and helping our clients protect the public trust," said Trey Breckenridge, principal at Trace Advisory. "As CRI Government Solutions, we advance that mission by combining our specialized, hands-on approach with CRI's national resources and broader capabilities to better serve our clients as their needs evolve."

Clients will continue working with their trusted professionals, now supported by CRI's broader platform. As part of the CRI Family of Companies, CRI Government Solutions expands CRI's reach in the public sector and connects clients to specialized resources across the CRI family, including business advisory, data analytics, and consulting services.

This move reflects CRI's ongoing growth following strategic investment from Centerbridge Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners in late 2024. The firm's strategy focuses on cultural alignment, client retention, and long-term investment in the clients and communities it serves. To learn more about CRI, please visit criadv.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram

CRI is a top 25* nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm operating in more than 50 markets across the United States. The firm specializes in construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution, offering audit and assurance*, tax, business outsourcing, forensic accounting, IT auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, and advisory services.

CRI's specialized portfolio companies extend its service capabilities and include Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Government Solutions (government accounting, auditing, and compliance), CRI M&A Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), ProSport Accountants (professional athlete tax services), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

For more information about CRI and the CRI Family of Companies, visit CRIadv.com.

###

Media Contacts

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer
629.208.7705
chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communications
629.208.7706
bmctee@criadv.com

This is not a CPA firm.
*Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

"Carr, Riggs & Ingram" and "CRI" are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. ("CRI CPA"), CRI Advisors, LLC ("CRI Advisors" or "Advisors"), and Capin Crouse, LLC ("Capin Crouse CPA"), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC ("Capin Crouse Advisors") provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting ("CPA") firms that separately provide attest services, as well as additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms "CRI," "we," "our," "us," and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate.

**Rankings per Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms + Regional Leaders

SOURCE: CRI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trace-advisory-joins-carr-riggs-and-ingram-launching-cri-government-1209143

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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