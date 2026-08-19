



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Trust Square Ecosystem AG today announced that the Onchain Foundation has become a strategic shareholder of the company through a strategic investment, marking a significant milestone in Trust Square's transformation into a global ecosystem platform for emerging technologies.The investment from the Onchain Foundation will support the international scaling of Trust Square's ecosystem-driven business model, including the expansion of its flagship initiatives, Trust Forum, Trust Circle, and Trust Hive, as well as further ecosystem development activities connecting global innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, policymakers, and academia.As part of the broader strategic expansion of Trust Square's shareholder ecosystem, Inacta Ventures has also become a strategic shareholder of Trust Square Ecosystem AG, further strengthening the company's foundation with additional expertise in venture building and ecosystem development.This expansion builds upon the existing strategic partnership with The Hashgraph Association, which is a shareholder and ecosystem partner of Trust Square.Scaling Trust Square's Global Innovation PlatformThe global innovation landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed. Artificial intelligence, Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and other frontier technologies are reshaping industries, economies, societies, and governance.However, meaningful innovation requires more than technology alone. It requires trusted environments where leaders can exchange ideas openly, build relationships, and collaborate on solutions that create long-term impact.With the strategic investment from the Onchain Foundation, Trust Square will accelerate the international expansion of its ecosystem-driven business model, scaling its flagship initiatives across leading innovation hubs worldwide.At the core of this expansion are three complementary formats designed to create meaningful connections, foster collaboration, and support the responsible adoption of emerging technologies.Trust ForumThe Trust Forum is Trust Square's biannual flagship gathering, bringing together up to 250 global leaders for confidential dialogue, strategic exchange, and collaboration on emerging technologies and future opportunities.Trust CircleThe Trust Circle is a global network of curated gatherings connecting 80 to 100 innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, policymakers, and academics through meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange.Trust HiveThe Trust Hive consists of agile, invitation-only pop-up gatherings that activate the ecosystem around timely topics, opportunities, and special occasions.Together, Trust Forum, Trust Circle, and Trust Hive create a global platform for trusted dialogue, ecosystem development, and collaboration among leaders shaping the future of technology.Strengthening the Trust Square EcosystemThe partnership with the Onchain Foundation reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation through collaboration, ecosystem development, and trusted networks.The Onchain Foundation is a Swiss non-profit organization committed to advancing blockchain technology and supporting initiatives that unlock the transformative potential of decentralized systems. Through strategic partnerships, ecosystem development, and innovation programs, the Foundation works to accelerate the responsible adoption of blockchain technologies.The Hashgraph Association, an existing strategic shareholder of Trust Square, is a Swiss non-profit organization driving the global adoption of Hedera-powered solutions by funding innovation, providing training and education programs, and supporting venture initiatives.Inacta Ventures, a newly added strategic shareholder of Trust Square, is a venture builder and ecosystem architect supporting startups, corporates, and governments in adopting emerging technologies. With a presence in Switzerland and the UAE, Inacta Ventures supports more than 100 startups and corporates.Together, these organizations strengthen Trust Square's ability to connect technology leaders, founders, investors, enterprises, institutions, and communities across global innovation ecosystems.Leadership ExpansionAs part of the strategic partnership, Guido Schmitz-Krummacher, Managing Director of the Onchain Foundation, has joined the Board of Directors of Trust Square Ecosystem AG.His appointment further strengthens Trust Square's strategic leadership and reflects the close alignment between both organizations' missions to foster innovation, collaboration, and responsible technology adoption.Executive QuotesKamal Youssefi, President of the Board of Directors of Trust Square Ecosystem AG and President of the Board of Directors of The Hashgraph Association:"We're proud of the growth and recognition Trust Square has achieved over the years. We've always been convinced that a vibrant Web3 ecosystem cannot be built on technology alone but rather emerges through strategic partnerships and cross-chain collaborations. With the Onchain Foundation joining The Hashgraph Association and Inacta Ventures becoming a strategic shareholder of Trust Square, we are confident that Trust Square's global network of Web3 leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers will drive innovation, enhance cross-chain collaboration, foster the deployment of viable decentralized solutions, and support the mainstream adoption of the Web3 industry."Guido Schmitz-Krummacher, Managing Director of the Onchain Foundation, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Onchain Ventures AG, Director of Lisk Ltd., and Member of the Board of Trust Square Ecosystem AG:"Our blockchain ecosystem is facing significant challenges, while the AI ecosystem is moving beyond the initial hype cycle and entering a necessary phase of consolidation around its core values. This makes it more important than ever to bring together the innovation leaders of both ecosystems at meetings and events where the future of blockchain and AI can be discussed, shaped, and advanced collaboratively. Trust Square and its team are well positioned to play a leading role in addressing these challenges. As an entrepreneur and an 'old blockchain guy,' I am excited to contribute to this mission."About Trust Square Ecosystem AGTrust Square Ecosystem AG is a Swiss ecosystem builder connecting innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, academics, and industry leaders shaping the future of technology.Through its flagship initiatives, Trust Forum, Trust Circle, Trust Hive, and additional ecosystem development activities, Trust Square creates trusted environments where meaningful collaboration drives innovation across AI, Web3, digital assets, digital identity, cybersecurity, sustainability, and other frontier technologies.About the Onchain FoundationThe Onchain Foundation is a Swiss non-profit organization committed to advancing blockchain technology and supporting initiatives that unlock the transformative potential of decentralized systems.Through strategic partnerships, ecosystem development, education, and innovation programs, the Foundation works to accelerate the responsible adoption of blockchain technologies and foster collaboration across the global technology ecosystem.About The Hashgraph AssociationThe Hashgraph Association is a Swiss non-profit organization that drives the global adoption of Hedera-powered solutions by funding innovation, providing training and education programs, and supporting venture initiatives.Through its ecosystem programs, The Hashgraph Association supports organizations, developers, enterprises, and entrepreneurs building the next generation of decentralized applications and digital infrastructure.About Inacta VenturesInacta Ventures is a venture builder and ecosystem architect supporting startups, corporates, and governments in adopting emerging technologies.With a presence in Switzerland and the UAE, Inacta Ventures builds ecosystems and ventures that accelerate innovation and enterprise adoption, supporting more than 100 startups and corporates.Media Contact:Fabio SchlafHead of Ecosystem DevelopmentTrust Square Ecosystem AGfabio.schlaf@trustsquare.comSource: Inacta VenturesCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . 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