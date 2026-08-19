St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Evolution PowerX Corp. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Evolution"). Evolution, a Canadian leading provider of site power systems, turbine electrification and infrastructure services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Canadian Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the SPG4 3.2 megawatt (ISO Rated) combustion turbine generator.

Under the agreement, Signal Power Group ("Signal"), and Evolution Power ("Evolution") have entered an exclusive Canadian distribution arrangement for the SPG4 combustion turbine generator platform, establishing Evolution as Signal's exclusive distributor for the platform across Canada. This arrangement provides Evolution with the exclusive right to market, promote, rent, sell and distribute SPG4 Turbine Units throughout all provinces and territories of Canada. The agreement establishes a framework for Evolution to develop the Canadian market for the SPG4 platform, supported by Signal through product information, technical training and OEM technical support. Evolution will maintain the inventory, demonstration equipment, parts and field-service capabilities required to support Canadian customers, while the parties will collaborate on customer opportunities, service performance and joint marketing initiatives. Signal's established turbine supply and manufacturing capabilities provides a strong foundation to support Evolution's continued growth and expanding market presence across Canada.

The addition of the SPG4 significantly accelerates Evolution's power generation capabilities and broadens the Company's addressable market beyond its established mobile and distributed power applications. Delivering 3.2 MW from a single compact, natural gas turbine platform, the SPG4 enables Evolution to pursue larger-scale power requirements while retaining the flexibility to configure solutions for mobile, semi-permanent or permanent installations. The increased generating capacity creates opportunities across a wider range of industrial and commercial markets, including large-scale energy operations, mining, combined heat and power (CHP), remote and grid-constrained facilities, and the rapidly expanding data centre sector. Importantly, the SPG4 complements Evolution's existing smaller-scale, Flex turbine fleet, allowing the Company to offer a broader spectrum of scalable power solutions and positioning Evolution to participate in projects requiring substantially greater power density, capacity and long-term deployment.

"The combination of our exclusive Canadian relationships with FlexEnergy and Signal Power Group represents an important strategic advancement for Evolution and further strengthens our position in the distributed power market," said Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Chairman and CEO of Evolution PowerX Corp. "With these generation platforms, and the ability to synchronize multiple units into larger scalable power systems, we can now address a significantly broader spectrum of customer requirements with turbine-based solutions." Jaroszuk adds that, "These advanced offerings fortifies our position as a leading provider of flexible, scalable distributed power solutions in Canada."

"Evolution PowerX is an important partner for Signal as we expand the SPG4 platform into the Canadian market," said Blaine Wilbanks, Chief Executive Officer of Signal Power Group. "We are excited to work with the Evolution team to bring Signal's proven turbine technology and power generation capabilities to a broader range of customers across Canada. Evolution's market presence, operating experience and customer relationships make them a strong partner to represent the SPG4 platform in this important market."

The addition of the SPG4 represents a natural extension of Evolution's established natural gas-to-electricity business and the operating expertise developed through its growing fleet of 333 kW FlexEnergy turbine generators, the gold standard in micro-turbines. Evolution's exclusive Canadian relationship with FlexEnergy provides the Company with a strong foundation in turbine-based power generation, through which it has successfully deployed the 333 kW platform across a broad range of mobile and distributed power applications, including multi-unit configurations synchronized to create scalable microgrids. The 3.2 MW SPG4 builds upon this proven operating model by extending the same core principles of reliable and fuel-flexible turbine generation into a substantially larger power class. The SPG4 through its own multi-unit synchronized configurations expands the range and scale of projects the Company can address, allowing Evolution to more efficiently match generating capacity to customer requirements while leveraging its existing expertise in turbine operations, power distribution, microgrid integration, mobilization and field service.

About Signal Power Group

Signal Power Group maintains a strategic technology relationship with Honeywell under which Signal has licensed technology from Honeywell's proven T55 family of turbines for application in non-aerospace markets. Signal serves as the original equipment manufacturer for industrial turbine drivetrains incorporating this technology, adapting the proven T55 technology platform for distributed power generation, energy and marine applications. The relationship provides Signal with access to a mature turbine architecture with an extensive operating history, while enabling Signal to integrate the technology into purpose-built power systems designed for commercial and industrial markets.

The T55 family has more than six decades of operating history in demanding applications, with more than 6,000 engines produced and approximately 12 million operating hours. This proven technology heritage provides the foundation for Signal's purpose-built industrial turbine platforms, including the SPG4 power-generation platform.

About Evolution PowerX Corp.

Evolution PowerX Corp. is a Canadian power solutions and specialized infrastructure company delivering reliable, scalable and lower-emission energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. Through its growing portfolio of natural gas turbine generation, mobile and semi-permanent power systems, microgrid integration and complementary site infrastructure, Evolution provides flexible Concept-to-Completion solutions engineered around customers' operating requirements. Building on more than two decades of experience supporting some of Canada's largest energy and resource companies, Evolution is expanding its capabilities beyond traditional energy services into broader power markets. Further information is available at the Company's website www.evolutionpowerx.com Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release includes, without limitation, the Company's plans to develop a broader fleet of larger capacity natural gas turbine solutions; the potential benefits and anticipated demand for the Company's natural gas turbine solutions and corporate development opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310347

Source: Evolution PowerX Corp.