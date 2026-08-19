Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTCQB: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured surface access to the western extension of the Cajueiro exploration licenses, including the high-priority Novo Sonho target. The access commences immediately west of the Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit and extends over an area of 58km2, of which only 5km2 has been systematically sampled to date. This represents a significant strategic milestone, enabling the systematic exploration of some of the most geologically compelling untested targets in Altamira's district-scale portfolio.

Highlights:

Novo Sonho is located approximately 3km west-southwest of Maria Bonita, Brazil's first confirmed porphyry gold deposit, which hosts a maiden Indicated Resources of 24.2Mt @ 0.46g/t gold (357,800oz) and Inferred Resources of 25.6Mt @ 0.44g/t gold (362,400oz)2.

Novo Sonho is defined by a significant gold-in-soil anomaly associated with an alluvial dispersion train, within a 15km east-west structural corridor hosting multiple intrusive-related gold prospects across the Cajueiro district.

Artisanal gold workings in nearby south-draining streams confirm an E-W gold-bearing corridor of at least 5km centered on the Maria Bonita porphyry, further supporting the prospectivity of the recently accessible area.

Drilling is planned in both the western extension of the Maria Bonita resource and at the Novo Sonho target.

President & CEO Mike Bennett commented; "Securing surface access to both Novo Sonho and the western part of the Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit represents an important step in our strategy to continue growing the mineral inventory of the Cajueiro district and identifying additional porphyry gold centres along a 15-kilometre corridor. This newly accessible area is particularly exciting because the Maria Bonita resource appears to extend westward onto this ground, opening up significant exploration potential beyond the limits of the current resource. Novo Sonho is also one of the most geologically attractive targets in our portfolio. With access now secured, we can move quickly to drill test these targets and systematically explore the remainder of our license areas."

CAJUEIRO DISTRICT

The Cajueiro district is located approximately 75km NW of the town of Alta Floresta in the state of Mato Grosso (Figure 1) in central western Brazil. The project is easily accessible by road, lies on open farmland and has grid power and a local water supply. Cajueiro is the most advanced of the key projects that Altamira controls in the region (Figure1).





Figure 1: Location of Altamira Gold's projects in the Alta Floresta Belt.

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The Cajueiro district consists of two independently estimated gold mineral resources at Cajueiro Central and Maria Bonita, plus a series of eight additional untested exploration targets within a radius of 8km of Cajueiro Central.

The Cajueiro Central area has a current open pit resource1 of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold containing 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold (515,000 oz) in the Inferred Resource category (estimated using a cut-off grade of 0.25g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,500/oz).

The Maria Bonita open-pit resource consists of Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t gold (357,800oz) and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t gold (362,400oz)2. These resources were calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold cut-off grade and a gold price of US$2,780/oz. These resources include near-surface saprolite Indicated Resources of 2.02Mt @ 0.59g/t gold (38,000oz) and Inferred Resources of 0.68Mt @ 0.40g/t gold (8,700oz).

The Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit forms part of a district-scale portfolio of prospects that are interpreted as having a similar geological origin (Figure 2). The Cajueiro area is characterized by a 15km stretch of former alluvial gold workings along the Teles Pires river. The source of some of this alluvial gold is related to a pronounced east-west corridor of gold anomalies in soils and rock chips and a set of sub-cropping intrusions extending east-west, implying the presence of a long-standing and deep-seated reactivated crustal structure.





Figure 2: Cajueiro district mineral resources at Cajueiro Central and Maria Bonita (white labels) and prospects (blue labels with scout drilling, yellow labels not yet drilled). An alignment of six of the targets occur in close spatial association to a pronounced east-west fault corridor marked by later gabbroic dykes.

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Novo Sonho Target

Novo Sonho was identified in prior fieldwork investigating potential source areas above alluvial artisanal gold workings using soil sampling. The gold-in-soil anomaly has a strike extent of 3000m.

This soil grid covers an area of 5km2 out of a total exploration license area of 58km2 that is now accessible in full.

The Novo Sonho target is situated 3km southwest of the Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit and is spatially associated with an alluvial dispersion train reflecting the upstream presence of primary gold sources (Figure 2).

The ternary radiometric image (Figure 3) shows that the Maria Bonita gold deposit is associated with a distinctive radiometric domain that extends west-southwest towards the Novo Sonho target. The partial coincidence of this radiometric signature with gold-in-soil anomalies and historical alluvial workings further supports the prospectivity of this largely underexplored corridor. Regional artisanal gold workings in south-draining streams in and around the Maria Bonita area confirm an E-W corridor of gold-in-stream sediment dispersion of at least 5km. Novo Sonho occupies the western segment of this corridor, reinforcing the interpretation that a primary gold-bearing source system may underlie the target at shallow depth.





Figure 3: Gold in soil anomalies at the Maria Bonita and Novo Sonho targets, shown over a ternary radiometric image.

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Planned Exploration Program

With access now secured, the Company plans to advance exploration at Novo Sonho through confirmation of the soil anomaly, trenching and scout drilling. Stream sediment and soil sampling will be extended over the remainder of the exploration license to identify primary gold-bearing sources.

Resource extension drilling will continue to the west of the Maria Bonita mineral resource where recent drilling has found gold mineralization associated with hydrothermal quartz veining, both within and outside porphyry host rocks over significant intervals.

Qualified Person

Fernando Benegas, FAusIMM, a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing four projects spanning over 90,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt, an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold3. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple hard rock gold occurrences, traceable from historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

1NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cajueiro Project, Mineral Resource Estimate: Global Resource Engineering, Denver Colorado USA, 10thOctober 2019; Authors K. Gunesch, PE; H. Samari, QP-MMSA; T. Harvey, QP-MMSA



2 NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource for the Maria Bonita Prospect: VMG Consultoria, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. 12th June 2025; Author V. Myadzel



3 Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton, Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714. https://doi.org/10.3390/min11070714

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at Novo Sonho and Maria Bonita, including soil and stream-sediment sampling, geological mapping, geophysical interpretation, drill-target definition and future drilling; the timing and scope of such programs; the interpretation of geochemical and geophysical anomalies; the potential identification of primary gold sources and intrusion-related mineralization at Novo Sonho; the potential extension of the current Maria Bonita mineral resource to the west; and the Company's ability to obtain or maintain the necessary surface access, permits and regulatory approvals.. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drill holes commence in HQ diameter (63.5mm) and proceed to the base of weathering where core diameter is reduced to NQ (47.6mm). Logging and sampling are completed at a secure Company facility located on site. Drill core is cut in half on site by a saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived.

For all drilling, half core is submitted to SGS Geosol, a leading commercial laboratory in Brazil and analysed for gold by 50g fire assay, plus a suite of other elements by the ICP atomic absorption method, using standard laboratory procedures. Soil and rock chip samples follow the same analytical protocol.

Quality control of drill hole assays follows normal industry procedures of inserting control samples randomly into the submitted batch, comprising field duplicates, independent reference samples and "blank" samples. Selected batches of sample pulps are periodically resubmitted to a third-party laboratory to check the main laboratory precision and accuracy. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

Additional information regarding the Company data verification processes is set out in the NI 43-101 Technical Report, Maria Bonita Prospect, June 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310420

Source: Altamira Gold Corp.