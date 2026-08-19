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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 13:42 Uhr
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PHSC Plc - Posting of 2026 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PHSC Plc - Posting of 2026 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2026

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Posting of 2026 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to confirm, further to the Company's announcement of 31 July 2026, that its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has today been posted to shareholders and is also available on the Company's website at www.phsc.plc.uk/annual-reports/.

The AGM will be held at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 22 September 2026 at The Old Church, 31 Rochester Road, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7PR.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Nikki Porter

CEO

Nikki.porter@phsc.co.ukTel: 01622 717 700

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Bellman Tel: 020 7409 3494

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)

Colin Rowbury Tel: 020 7399 9400

About PHSC

PHSC is a specialist services group helping organisations manage risk, strengthen compliance and operate with greater confidence. Across Safety, ISO Systems, Security and PHSC Academy, our businesses work as a connected group, providing practical expertise that helps clients protect their people, property, performance and reputation.

For further information, please visit: www.phsc.plc.uk.

- ENDS -

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.