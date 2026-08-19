Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) (OTCID: CAXPF) ("District Copper," "District," or the "Company") is pleased to present an integrated geological interpretation of its two priority porphyry copper targets at the Copper Keg project ahead of the Company's planned DCIP geophysical survey, which is scheduled to commence on or about August 26, 2026 (subject to wild fire conditions). The survey will be conducted by Quantec Geoscience using its Titan DCIP system and is anticipated to be completed in Q3 2026.

This interpretation draws on four years of systematic exploration data collected between 2021 and 2025, including DCIP geophysics, high-sensitivity airborne magnetics and radiometrics, soil and rock geochemistry, detailed geological mapping, and petrographic and whole rock geochemical studies. While these datasets have been disclosed individually in previous news releases (see October 16, 2025; November 18, 2025; March 25, 2026; and June 23, 2026), this release presents the first integrated geological model relating them to one another and explaining the rationale for the upcoming survey design.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "This release is intended to show investors how four years of systematic work fit together into a single geological model. Each dataset, the IP geophysics, the airborne magnetics, the soil geochemistry, the petrographic studies, tells us something about a different part of the system. What they tell us collectively is that Copper Keg hosts the alteration sequence, the intrusive phases, the surface geochemistry and the geophysical signature you would expect to see above a buried porphyry copper system within the Guichon Creek batholith. The DCIP survey is the next step in resolving whether that interpretation holds at depth. If it does, we will be in a position to submit a notice of work and begin planning our first drill program on a property that has been recognized as prospective since the 1890s but has never been tested by modern drilling."

How the Datasets Relate to One Another

The Company's geological interpretation of Copper Keg operates at three scales. At the regional scale, the project occupies the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts every major porphyry copper deposit in the Highland Valley district, including Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation approximately 20 km to the south.[1] At the property scale, field mapping and petrographic studies have identified a variably altered suite of Guichon Creek intrusive phases intruding Nicola Group volcanics, with alteration patterns progressing from early potassic through propylitic to late-stage phyllic overprinting, a sequence characteristic of porphyry copper systems.[2] At the target scale, two areas in the northern portion of the project exhibit the convergence of geological, geochemical and geophysical indicators interpreted to define the most prospective portions of the system.

Target #1: Buried Chargeability Anomaly in the Guichon Creek Intrusive

Target #1 is located on the northeast side of the project within the Guichon Creek intrusive. The 2021 DCIP survey identified an open-ended, east-dipping positive chargeability and low-resistivity anomaly at this location.[3] In porphyry copper systems, chargeability anomalies of this type are typically associated with disseminated sulphide mineralization at depth.

Reconnaissance mapping in 2025 located several exposures of secondary copper mineralization hosted in phyllic-altered biotite granodiorite overlying the chargeability anomaly.[2] Petrographic and whole rock geochemical analysis of intrusive samples from this area identified geochemical signatures matching the Bethsaida phase of the Guichon Creek batholith, the principal host to the porphyry copper deposits at Highland Valley.[2] Soil geochemical surveys outlined several areas of anomalous copper concentration exceeding 100 ppm that are spatially coincident with the chargeability anomaly.[4]

The convergence of a buried chargeability anomaly, overlying copper-in-soil anomalies, secondary copper mineralization at surface, and Bethsaida-phase intrusive rocks is interpreted to represent a coherent exploration target. The chargeability anomaly remains open-ended and its full dimensions have not been defined, which is the primary objective of the planned DCIP survey at this location.

Target #2: Gossan Zone with Intrusive Breccias and Elevated Molybdenum

Target #2 is located in the north-central portion of the property, underlain by an interpreted thin veneer of phyllic and propylitic altered Nicola volcanics overlying the Guichon Creek intrusive at depth. The eastern portion of this target is defined by a gossan zone measuring approximately 600 m long by up to 400 m wide.[2]

The gossan zone exhibits three stages of cross-cutting late-stage dike intrusions, several intrusive breccias, and sporadic secondary and trace primary copper mineralization including chalcopyrite.[2] Petrographic studies on samples of uncertain protolith from this zone identified significant pyrite (up to approximately 10%), muscovite, secondary magnetite, actinolite, prehnite, epidote, and tourmaline, an assemblage consistent with a high-temperature hydrothermal environment.[2] Several samples of intrusive breccia contain elevated molybdenum concentrations up to 17.4 ppm associated with copper mineralization.[2] In porphyry copper systems, molybdenum is a pathfinder element that may indicate proximity to the higher-temperature portions of the system.

A second gossan zone of similar appearance located approximately 600 m to the west has not been explored.[2]

The surface alteration at Target #2 is significant because the Nicola Volcanics in this area exhibit the strongest potassic alteration observed on the property.[2] In the standard porphyry alteration model, potassic alteration develops in the innermost, highest-temperature portion of the system, closest to the source intrusion and typically associated with the highest copper grades. The expression of potassic alteration at surface, rather than the more peripheral propylitic or phyllic alteration, suggests the possibility that the core of a porphyry system may be at relatively shallow depth beneath this target.

What the DCIP Survey Is Designed to Resolve

The 2021 DCIP survey covered five lines totaling 19.3 line-km using a Quantec Titan-120 system with a dipole-dipole array at 200 m line spacing, achieving a depth of investigation of approximately 600 m.[3] That survey identified multiple chargeability targets, including the open-ended anomaly at Target #1, but did not extend sufficient coverage to define the full geometry of the anomalous zones.

The planned 14.5 line-km DCIP survey is designed to:

Delineate the lateral and vertical extent of the chargeability anomaly at Target #1, which remains open to the east and at depth;

Determine whether a chargeability anomaly exists beneath the potassic-altered gossan zone at Target #2, where no deep-penetrating geophysical coverage currently exists;

Provide the subsurface data required to define drill targets and support a notice of work application for the Company's first-ever diamond drill program at Copper Keg.

Geological Context: Highland Valley District Activity

The Copper Keg project is situated within one of Canada's most active copper exploration corridors. Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper operation, approximately 20 km to the south, is Canada's largest copper mine and is undergoing a $2.1-2.4 billion mine life extension through 2046.[1] Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC), whose Getty project is located directly between Copper Keg and Highland Valley, recently reported initial drill results from its 2026 program including 342 m of 0.50% Cu from 9 m depth at Getty North, with mineralization occurring as chalcopyrite and bornite in vein stockworks associated with a multiphase porphyry intrusion.[5]

Mineralization at neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Copper Keg property.

Path Forward

Following completion of the DCIP survey, the Company intends to integrate the results with its existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to define high-priority drill targets. The Company plans to submit a notice of work in Q3 2026 to advance toward its first diamond drill program at Copper Keg. The timing and scope of any drill program will depend on the survey results, permitting timelines and the availability of financing.

Cautionary note

The interpretation described in this news release is geological in nature and is not necessarily indicative of the presence of economic mineralization. The planned DCIP survey and any subsequent drilling are intended to test these interpretations.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to the Company's strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned DCIP geophysical survey, the anticipated timing and completion of the field program, the potential for a buried porphyry copper system at depth, and the Company's plans to advance toward drill target definition and drill permitting, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the chargeability anomaly may not be as interpreted; the alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of a porphyry copper system; the results of the DCIP survey may not support the current geological interpretation; additional exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data; the need to obtain additional financing; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Sources

[1] Teck Resources Limited, Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project approval, July 2025.

[2] District Copper Corp., news releases dated October 16, 2025, and November 18, 2025; petrographic comparison referenced D'Angelo et al. (2017), "Petrogenesis and Magmatic Evolution of the Guichon Creek Batholith," Economic Geology, Society of Economic Geologists.

[3] District Copper Corp., 2021 DCIP survey, five lines totaling 19.3 line-km, Quantec Titan-120, dipole-dipole array, 200 m line spacing, October 2021.

[4] District Copper Corp., 2024 soil sampling program, 500+ samples, 8 samples exceeding 100 ppm Cu, maximum 1,517 ppm Cu.

[5] Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC), news release dated June 22, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310344

Source: District Copper Corp