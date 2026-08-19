Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Vesari Inc. ("Vesari" or the "Company") is developing geothermal-powered hyperscale computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced that a newly filed U.S. patent application, "Predictive Optical Communications Using Communications Telemetry as Distributed Atmospheric Sensing," has been assigned to the Company. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/774,832 was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 13, 2026, and all right, title, and interest in the invention were assigned to Vesari that same day.

The filing is the twelfth application (see table below) in Vesari's patent portfolio, which spans the three technical pillars of its platform: geothermal energy; hyperscale power and heat management; and low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite optical data transmission all co-located in a single operating campus.





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High-bandwidth free-space optical (laser) communications, including links among ground stations, and satellites can be degraded or interrupted by atmospheric conditions such as turbulence, moisture, clouds, and aerosols. The newly assigned application relates to using the ordinary operational telemetry produced by optical communication links themselves as a distributed network of atmospheric sensors. By drawing on link performance and signal-quality information gathered across many optical paths, the approach is designed to help characterize and anticipate atmospheric effects on the optical channel, supporting more predictive, adaptive, and resilient communications. The specific systems and methods are described in the patent application and are not disclosed in this release.

"We believe reliable, high-throughput optical LEO connectivity is as essential to next-generation AI infrastructure," said Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vesari. "This application protects innovation at the space-based data-transmission layer of our platform where optical links will connect our newly designed, geothermal powered compute campus. We believe this should enhance data transmission integrity and bandwidth whilst facilitating the distribution of compute assignments across multiple facilities, once they are constructed."

To learn more about Vesari Inc., please visit www.vesari.ai

About Vesari Inc.

Vesari Inc. is developing the technology for a fully integrated, behind-the-meter, geothermal-powered hyperscale AI compute campus for 24/7 carbon-free compute. Its patent-pending, protected architecture is designed to improve the efficiency and economics of AI infrastructure, independent of the public grid. For more information, please visit www.vesari.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" regarding Vesari Inc. and its plans, objectives, expectations, and beliefs as to future events, results, or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

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Source: Vesari Inc.