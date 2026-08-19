South African utility Eskom has decided not to fine or disconnect residential customers who miss a September 30 deadline to register their small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems. Eskom, alongside several municipalities, had previously warned customers with unregistered solar systems face fines of up to ZAR 30,000 ($1,846) or could have their electricity supply disconnected if they do not register in time. Following pushback from stakeholders who have questioned Eskom's authority to impose such a measure, the utility has now decided its imposed deadline will not trigger such penalties. ...

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