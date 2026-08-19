From ESS News Czech industrial holding Suas Group and Slovak investment firm EIF have energized a 57 MW / 120 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in near the town of Lipnice nad Sázavou, located in Czechia's Vysocina Region, some 100 kilometers southeast of Prague. The 400 million CZK (USD 19.1 million) Lipnice BESS is now the largest operational battery storage system in Czechia. The second-largest is the 37.95 MW/41.7 MWh BESS at the Modlany Energy Park in northern Czechia, which was commissioned earlier this month. The two companies said the facility can be used to help maintain the stability ...

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