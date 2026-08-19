News summary:

Demand for resilient PNT solutions is rising across US aerospace, defense and government sectors as GNSS cyber threats increase

New agreements with specialized US firms strengthen market access and customer engagement

Expanded footprint supports delivery of mission-critical synchronization technologies across defense and government

Oscilloquartz today announced an expansion of its US aerospace, defense and government presence through agreements with six specialized sales representative firms: ProTEQ Solutions, Southern Marketing Associates (SMA), Testech, TMS Sales, Contech Marketing Associates and Ward/Davis Associates. These partnerships expand regional coverage and deepen customer engagement, addressing growing demand for resilient timing and synchronization in mission-critical applications.

"Demand for resilient timing and assured PNT continues to accelerate across aerospace, defense and government applications," said Tim Weathers, president of Southern Marketing Associates. "Oscilloquartz offers a highly differentiated portfolio of synchronization technologies designed for operation in contested and GNSS-denied environments. We see strong opportunities to help customers strengthen operational resilience and are excited to support the company's continued expansion in the US market."

The newly appointed representative firms bring deep domain expertise and established relationships across key defense and government segments, expanding access to Oscilloquartz's high-precision timing portfolio. This includes cesium clocks, PTP grandmasters supporting multi-source cPNT and zero-trust architectures, and resilient synchronization solutions designed to maintain accuracy and availability where GNSS cannot be relied upon.

"As demand for assured PNT capabilities grows, expanding our US representative network strengthens our ability to support customers operating in highly demanding environments," commented Paul Zweers, VP of global sales at Oscilloquartz. "These partnerships improve alignment with customer requirements while extending access to our end-to-end portfolio of resilient timing and synchronization solutions, enabling stronger local engagement and long-term operational performance."

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company, delivers high-precision timing and synchronization solutions for mobile networks and critical infrastructure, enabling assured positioning, navigation and timing (aPNT) with multi-source resilience and long holdover. With over 75 years of expertise, Oscilloquartz combines innovation with proven reliability to strengthen network resilience in a GNSS-challenged world. Our portfolio includes optically pumped atomic cesium clocks, PTP grandmasters, GNSS receivers and advanced synchronization management tools for in-service assurance. These solutions maintain accuracy and availability even under jamming or spoofing attacks, supporting communications, power, aviation, transport, defense, finance and broadcast networks. For more information, please visit www.oscilloquartz.com.

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Oscilloquartz

www.oscilloquartz.com

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