Exclaimer Ltd.: Exclaimer Launches MSP Connect to Remove Billing and Management Friction for MSPs

Consumption-based billing, centralized self-service and dedicated channel support help MSPs provision, manage and scale email signature services across customer environments

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer , the global leader in email signature management, today announced the launch of MSP Connect, a new partner program that enables managed service providers to provision, manage and grow centralized email signature services across multiple customer environments. The launch is part of Exclaimer's channel-first growth strategy. Partners already account for approximately 30% of annual recurring revenue, and its global channel ecosystem includes roughly 5,000 partners.

Without centralized control, signature updates are made user by user or device by device, consuming IT time and making disclaimer, brand, and contact consistency difficult to enforce. Exclaimer replaces that with one centrally managed service across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

MSP Connect brings together a consumption-based commercial model, a redesigned self-service portal, dedicated channel support and not-for-resale licensing. It is designed around how MSPs operate, allowing partners to manage customers centrally and align costs with actual usage rather than paying for licenses that are no longer in use.

"MSPs have been clear about what they need from us: a platform that is easy to provision at scale, a commercial model that flexes with their customers and commercial support that helps them grow," said Jim Turner, Chief Operating Officer at Exclaimer. "We also heard clearly where our previous MSP offering fell short. It was not easy enough to use, and the billing model did not reflect how MSPs run their businesses. MSP Connect is the reset. It removes unnecessary steps, gives partners more control through self-service, and aligns billing with what their customers use."

Expanding the partner opportunity

For MSPs, the opportunity is to add a recurring service to existing Microsoft 365 and managed services relationships without introducing a complex deployment or support burden. Partners can generate license margin, bundle Exclaimer into broader managed service packages and build additional revenue through signature design, deployment and ongoing management.

"An MSP is a business within a business. It needs to manage hundreds of customer environments without adding operational drag," said Louise Taylor, VP of Channel at Exclaimer. "If getting one customer live requires a long sales process or a services project, the economics stop working."

Built around how MSPs operate

MSP Connect includes:

Consumption-based billing . MSPs pay a predictable monthly fee based on actual customer usage. When customers add users, reduce their footprint, leave the service, or operate seasonally, the MSP's costs adjust accordingly.

. MSPs pay a predictable monthly fee based on actual customer usage. When customers add users, reduce their footprint, leave the service, or operate seasonally, the MSP's costs adjust accordingly. Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations. Native integrations connect Exclaimer to platforms already used in managed service operations, reducing administrative effort and making the service easier to incorporate into existing workflows.

Native integrations connect Exclaimer to platforms already used in managed service operations, reducing administrative effort and making the service easier to incorporate into existing workflows. Centralized self-service. The partner portal provides MSPs with a single place to provision and manage email signatures across multiple customer environments, reducing the need to submit support requests for routine administration.

The partner portal provides MSPs with a single place to provision and manage email signatures across multiple customer environments, reducing the need to submit support requests for routine administration. Dedicated account management. MSPs have access to a dedicated channel account manager to support onboarding, positioning and growth.

MSPs have access to a dedicated channel account manager to support onboarding, positioning and growth. NFR licensing. Partners receive a not-for-resale license so their teams can use and demonstrate the product.

Partners receive a not-for-resale license so their teams can use and demonstrate the product. Fast deployment. Exclaimer uses directory data to populate approved signature attributes across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Depending on the customer environment, an MSP can deploy the service in under an hour, without a heavy integration project or mandatory professional services.

MSP Connect also gives partners room to build services around the platform. MSPs can offer signature template design, create template catalogs for customers, and bundle Exclaimer into a broader Microsoft 365 or managed services package. Their customers' marketing teams can use approved campaign banners, engagement analytics and rules-based signature content, while IT retains centralized control over deployment and governance.

For end customers, centralized management keeps brand assets, employee details and legal disclaimers consistent across outgoing email without relying on individual users to apply updates.

Availability

MSP Connect is available immediately for partners globally. MSPs can learn more and join the program at https://exclaimer.com/campaigns/msp-connect-partner-recruit/.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the global leader in email signature management for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Its cloud platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures and video meeting branding, ensuring consistent corporate identity, reducing brand and compliance risk, and meeting regulatory requirements across everyday business communications. Built for IT and valued by Marketing and Compliance teams, Exclaimer eliminates manual updates, enforces brand governance, and gives organizations greater control over their most critical business communication channels.

Exclaimer is trusted by more than 9 million users across 80,000+ organizations worldwide, including Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

Learn more at www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media relations contacts:

Exclaimer: press@exclaimer.com

US agency: exclaimerpr@watersagency.com