American Rare Earths Appoints Nick Lissolo as Chief Commercial Officer

Promotion to the executive leadership team supports ARR's Nasdaq pathway, mine-to-magnet strategy, U.S. investor engagement and broader Halleck Creek development activities

HIGHLIGHTS

Nick Lissolo appointed Chief Commercial Officer, joining the Company's executive leadership team effective immediately





Expanded mandate includes leadership of Nasdaq listing execution, U.S. investor relations, commercial partnerships, and Wyoming stakeholder engagement





Former Newmont Corporation executive brings 17 years of global mining finance, project evaluation and capital allocation experience





Continues to lead the Whole of Property Development Assessment across the greater Halleck Creek land package



DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY ("ARR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Lissolo as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"), effective immediately. Mr. Lissolo joined ARR in March 2026 as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy and is being elevated to the Company's senior executive team as it moves from evaluation toward development of its flagship Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming.

EXPANDED C-SUITE MANDATE

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Lissolo will take on a broadened executive remit spanning capital markets, commercial strategy, and government and investor relations for the Company's U.S. business, including:

Nasdaq listing options and process: overseeing evaluation and execution of the U.S. aspects of the Company's Nasdaq listing pathway, working alongside the Company's CFO and legal advisers on listing structure and readiness;

overseeing evaluation and execution of the U.S. aspects of the Company's Nasdaq listing pathway, working alongside the Company's CFO and legal advisers on listing structure and readiness; Mine-to-magnet commercial partnerships: leading negotiations and discussions on commercial partnerships as the Company advances its U.S. domestic mine-to-magnet strategy for Halleck Creek's rare earth oxide and NdPr magnet feed;

leading negotiations and discussions on commercial partnerships as the Company advances its U.S. domestic mine-to-magnet strategy for Halleck Creek's rare earth oxide and NdPr magnet feed; U.S. investor relations: leading investor relations within the United States as the Company builds its domestic shareholder base and capital-markets profile;

leading investor relations within the United States as the Company builds its domestic shareholder base and capital-markets profile; Wyoming government and stakeholder engagement: leading engagement with the State of Wyoming and other stakeholders central to permitting, land access, and community support for Halleck Creek; and

Whole of Property Development Assessment: continuing to lead the whole-of-property assessment of the greater Halleck Creek land package, evaluating the value of the broader project beyond the Cowboy State Mine.



TIER-1 MINING AND FINANCE BACKGROUND

Mr. Lissolo is a strategic finance executive with 17 years of progressive leadership experience in complex, capital-intensive, multi-jurisdictional mining operations. He joined American Rare Earths from Newmont Corporation, where he most recently served as Head, Evaluation Modeling, Global, leading enterprise-wide financial modeling and capital allocation analysis across Newmont's global portfolio. During his tenure at Newmont, Mr. Lissolo held several senior roles including Director, Project Evaluation; Assistant Controller, South America; and Senior Manager, Financial Reporting and Analysis, developing and reviewing financial models for large-scale projects ranging from $100 million to $5 billion and supporting Board-level decision-making on project investments, divestitures, and portfolio-level trade-offs.

A Wyoming native and graduate of the University of Wyoming (B.Sc. in Management, minor in Finance), Mr. Lissolo brings a deep appreciation of the state that hosts American Rare Earths' Halleck Creek Project. His Tier-1 mining pedigree, combined with local roots, uniquely positions him to advance the Company's capital-markets, commercial, and government-relations agenda across the greater Halleck Creek project.

"Since joining us in March, Nick has quickly become a trusted member of our senior leadership team, and this expanded role reflects the impact he has already had on our development pathway. As we advance our Nasdaq listing process, deepen commercial partnerships in support of a domestic mine-to-magnet strategy, and broaden our understanding of the full value of the Halleck Creek land package beyond the Cowboy State Mine, Nick's combination of Tier-1 mining finance experience and Wyoming roots makes him the right leader to carry that work forward. His relationships with the State of Wyoming and other key stakeholders will be central to our success as we move from evaluation toward development."

- Mark Wall, Chief Executive Officer, American Rare Earths



"I'm honored to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for American Rare Earths and for the U.S. critical minerals sector. Halleck Creek's potential extends well beyond the Cowboy State Mine, and I look forward to leading our whole-of-property assessment to fully understand that value while advancing our Nasdaq listing process, building commercial partnerships that support a domestic mine-to-magnet supply chain, and deepening our relationships with the State of Wyoming and our U.S. investors. As a Wyoming native, this work is personal to me, and I'm committed to delivering for our shareholders, our stakeholders, and the State of Wyoming."

- Nick Lissolo, Chief Commercial Officer, American Rare Earths



The Company confirms that there are no additional material terms to Mr. Lissolo's appointment outside of ordinary executive arrangements.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of American Rare Earths Limited.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Investor Relations

Nick Lissolo

nlissolo@americanree.com

www.americanree.com Stock Information

ASX: ARR

OTCQX: ARRNF

ADR: AMRRY



Media Contact:



Susan Assadi

sassadi@americanree.com

347 977 7125



Additional Investor Relations US Contact:



Beverly Jedynak

Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com

312 943 1123



ABOUT HALLECK CREEK

The Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project is located in Albany and Platte Counties, Wyoming. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. ("WRI"), American Rare Earths is advancing Halleck Creek as a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America's critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state. The Company's ongoing Whole of Property Development Assessment is evaluating the value of the broader Halleck Creek land package, including exploration potential on both State and Federal lands beyond the Cowboy State Mine.

ABOUT AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc., the Company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming - a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America's critical mineral independence for generations. With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports - predominantly from China - while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements. Further information is available at www.americanree.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's Nasdaq listing process, commercial partnership discussions, the Whole of Property Development Assessment, and Mr. Lissolo's future contributions to the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.