Sisram Medical Ltd: Sisram Medical Delivers Solid 2026 Interim Results

Injectables Business Fuels Rapid Growth as APAC Drives International Revenue Expansion

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved steady overall growth, propelled by accelerating momentum in its Injectables business and robust performance across the APAC region. These two growth drivers effectively mitigated headwinds in North America and broader macro uncertainties, underscoring the Company's operational stamina and strategic prudence.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was US$171.4 million, representing an increase of 3.6% year on year ("YoY"), with overall operations remaining solid.

Revenue from international markets [1] (excluding North America) was US$127.0 million, representing an increase of 16.7% YoY. Across the region, revenues in APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa were US$78.4 million, US$26.7 million, and US$16.8 million, with growth of 19.1%, 12.1%, and 20.9% YoY, respectively. Revenue in North America was US$44.4 million, representing a decrease of 21.6% YoY, while Canada recorded over 20.0% YoY growth, pointing to partial regional recovery.

(excluding North America) was US$127.0 million, representing an increase of 16.7% YoY. Across the region, revenues in APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa were US$78.4 million, US$26.7 million, and US$16.8 million, with growth of 19.1%, 12.1%, and 20.9% YoY, respectively. Revenue in North America was US$44.4 million, representing a decrease of 21.6% YoY, while Canada recorded over 20.0% YoY growth, pointing to partial regional recovery. Medical Aesthetics revenue (excluding North America) was US$97.1 million, representing an increase of 7.2% YoY.

Injectables revenue was US$22.2 million, representing an increase of 54.2% YoY and accounting for 12.9% of total revenue, which consolidated its position as the Company's second growth pillar.

Gross profit margin was 56.7%, compared with 60.0% in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to shifts in geographic sales mix and product mix.

Net profit was US$1.1 million, compared with US$9.0 million in the same period of 2025. Net profit margin was 0.6%, compared with 5.4% in the same period of 2025. The changes were mainly driven by the Company's investment in building the injectable business in China and softer performance in North America, where the Company has proactively refined its business model, execution setup, and cost base accordingly.

Adjusted net profit was US$5.0 million, compared with US$12.0 million in the same period of 2025. Adjusted net profit margin was 2.9%, compared with 7.2% in the same period of 2025.

Key Achievements

EBD Platforms: Sustained Momentum, Accelerated Localization

Sisram further deepened its core EBD technology expertise and strengthened its technological moat, cementing its leadership footprint in the global medical aesthetics device market. The Company's flagship multi-application platforms Alma Harmony and Hybrid family delivered consistent growth, underpinned by versatile multi-technology functionality and well-validated clinical treatment protocols. Solid market uptake and rising brand recognition attest to the long-term durability and worldwide competitiveness of Sisram's EBD portfolio. In June 2026, Soprano Titanium was successfully introduced in Thailand, rapidly earning recognition and favorable feedback from top-tier aesthetic clinics upon launch. This roll-out also unlocked tangible commercial synergies between EBD and injectables businesses, opening new avenues for cross-category collaboration and mutual value creation.

Drawing on its established global business foundation, Sisram stepped up regional execution across APAC, fine-tuning its product portfolio and treatment offerings to address evolving market demands. In July 2026, the Company expanded its regional footprint with two strategic launches: Titanium Prime in Hong Kong SAR and the new EBD platform, "?????" (Black Gold Photofacial) in Mainland China. These initiatives not only broadened Sisram's regional product and treatment ecosystem but also resonated with the growing consumer shift from standalone skin rejuvenation toward long-term, personalized skin health management.

Sisram also hit a landmark milestone under its China-focused localization agenda. June 2026 saw official commissioning of the Miyun, Beijing manufacturing facility, where the first locally assembled Alma Rejuve unit came off the production line. This development constitutes a major leap forward for the Company's manufacturing capacity in China. Built upon field-proven production workflows and rigorous quality-control systems inherited from the Israeli manufacturing base, the Beijing facility enhances supply efficiency and product quality consistency, improving local product availability and supporting Sisram's long-term APAC growth ambitions.

Injectables: Rapid Growth, Differentiated Pipeline

The injectables business extended its strong 2025 track record, solidifying its standing as the Company's second growth pillar. Core product DAXXIFY achieved major commercial milestones in Mainland China, with cumulative shipments to clinics surpassing 30,000 vials and distribution reaching nearly 500 premium aesthetic clinics as of June 30, 2026. This early-phase performance stems from proactive partner collaboration and structured clinical-training frameworks. To preserve this positive trajectory, Sisram sharpened its focus on DAXXIFY's premium brand positioning. The Company partnered with leading benchmark clinics and deployed a full suite of standardized training, refined front-end operational support, and tailored local injection protocols. These efforts boosted clinical utilization and repeat purchase rates, consolidated the product's leadership in the premium botulinum toxin segment, and expanded channel penetration across Mainland China.

Profhilo, formulated with high concentration hyaluronic acid, has garnered widespread acclaim among Thailand's top aesthetic clinics, further sharpening Sisram's competitive positioning across APAC. Hallura, the innovative BDDE free HA filler, debuted in Israel during 2025 and is advancing steadily through its global commercial roll out. Collectively, these advances embody Sisram's strategic priority to scale its injectables footprint across priority geographies, diversify its worldwide product offerings and foster deeper cross divisional synergies.

AI-Powered Ecosystem: Market Traction, Global Expansion

The Company's AI-enabled ecosystem continued to gain ground within pilot markets, supported by strong customer retention and repeat-order levels consistently above industry benchmarks. Alma IQ, the Company's personalized diagnostics device, was featured in Glamour's Beauty Innovator 2026 and recognized with the Best Use of AI for Skin award, validating the commercial merit of AI-powered diagnostics and personalized skincare. Universkin by Alma, the Company's AI-enabled skincare system, maintained robust momentum in the United States and has now launched in the DACH region and Hong Kong SAR. Additional market introductions are slated for the second half of 2026, advancing build-out of the fully integrated ecosystem spanning EBD, injectables, AI diagnostics, and skincare.

OUTLOOK

Carrying forward solid operating traction from the first half, Sisram enters the second half of 2026 focused on driving steady revenue growth, prioritizing profitability recovery and cash conversion, and enhancing operational efficiency across the board. The Company continues to refine its integrated wellness ecosystem from diagnostics and treatment to ongoing care.

In China, Sisram will pursue phased roll-out for DAXXIFY by setting up benchmark clinic sites and rolling out region-adapted injection protocols. In addition, the Company will accelerate sales of next-generation energy-based devices and unlock greater synergies between its EBD and injectables businesses by integrating customer resources, medical education, and supply chain capabilities. Sisram will also progressively expand production capacity at the Beijing facility to enhance delivery performance, logistics capabilities, and after-sales service standards for both the local market and the broader APAC region.

In North America, Sisram will prioritize performance stabilization and profitability recovery. By rolling out new energy-based devices and treatment protocols that address evolving practitioner and patient needs, while simultaneously driving operational efficiencies and right-sizing its cost base, the Company aims to restore its competitive edge and return to sustainable growth in the region.

Globally, Sisram will hone its commercial edge, capture upside within accessible product categories, and bring next-generation EBD platforms and treatment protocols to market. The Company will also fuse its AI-driven Alma IQ diagnostic system, Universkin by Alma professional skincare line, and EBD platforms into a more cohesive ecosystem. Market-specific diagnostic solutions and treatment concepts will be tailored to local clinical norms, regulatory regimes and consumer behaviors, while AI-powered skincare offerings will enter fresh territories, widening Sisram's global reach.

In parallel, the Company will actively pursue ecosystem-aligned investments, M&A opportunities, licensing, and partnerships to bolster R&D competence and expand the product portfolio. These initiatives aim to diversify the product pipeline and inject lasting momentum into Sisram's medium- and long-term sustainable, high-quality growth.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Lior Dayan, Chairman of Sisram, said: "As consumers increasingly pursue long-term, personalized skin-health management, the global medical-aesthetics industry is evolving rapidly away from standalone treatments toward comprehensive solutions encompassing diagnostic assessment, combined treatment protocols and ongoing maintenance care. Drawing on its proven leadership in EBD, Sisram has steadily constructed an integrated wellness ecosystem spanning energy-based devices, injectables, AI-powered diagnostics and personalized skincare, which puts the Company in a strong position to seize substantial medium-to-long-term market opportunities. Moving ahead, Sisram will keep advancing innovation and expanding its global footprint, strengthen its foothold in core geographies, and further entrench its worldwide competitive advantages, to deliver enduring long-term value for practitioners, patients and shareholders alike."

Mr. Eyal Ben David, CEO of Sisram, added: "During the first half of 2026, we posted sound progress across our international markets and pressed ahead with the build-out of our second growth engine. Our flagship EBD platforms retained their global market leadership, a testament to the high confidence leading practitioners place in our technologies and clinical results. DAXXIFY's commercial rollout in Mainland China gained meaningful positive traction. Together with the distinct value propositions of Profhilo and Hallura, it has materially broadened our footprint within the premium injectables segment, solidifying the portfolio as a potent second growth engine and driving robust divisional performance. On operations, we further enhanced our R&D framework, optimized resource allocation and improved cross-functional collaboration to speed progress for key development work and priority product pipelines. Going forward, we will keep EBD as our core bedrock, while leveraging injectables as our secondary growth driver. With sharp focus on priority markets including APAC and North America, we will accelerate commercial launches of core products and treatment protocols, bringing more holistic, higher-value integrated wellness solutions to practitioners and patients."

Mr. Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram, commented: "Notwithstanding persistent headwinds in North America, we achieved 3.6% year-on-year revenue growth for the first half of 2026, backed by solid performance from our international operations and injectables business. Second-quarter revenue accelerated both year-on-year and sequentially, illustrating the resilience inherent within our diversified geographic and product-category mix. On profitability, near-term pressure largely stems from softer US market results together with our strategic investments behind China-based injectables operations. We have already rolled out targeted remedial measures to address these short-term challenges. Going forward, our second-half priorities revolve around cost discipline and operational quality, with profitability recovery and cash conversion at the forefront, alongside company-wide efficiency drives. With a robust balance sheet and well-defined strategic roadmap, we remain confident in delivering sustainable, higher-quality growth via both organic initiatives and external opportunities, generating lasting value for our shareholders."

[1] International markets refer to all markets globally, excluding North America.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information communicated in this press release contains certain statements that are or may be forward-looking. These statements typically contain words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "plans" and "anticipates," and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company is unaware. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd