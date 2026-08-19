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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 14:01 Uhr
49 Leser
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United Community Bank: United Community Names Tom Speir as New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned banking executive brings deep financial, M&A, and investor relations experience to support United's continued growth

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community (NYSE: UCB) today announced that Tom Speir has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Speir brings more than two decades of financial experience, including balance sheet management, M&A, strategic planning, and investor relations. In this role, he will shape the bank's financial direction, oversee capital management and investor relations, and help guide United's long-term growth and financial strength.

"I am excited to welcome Tom to the United team. He brings proven experience to the role, including clear financial expertise, strategic planning skills, and solid relationships in the investment community," said Chief Executive Officer Lynn Harton. "Those strengths will help us continue to grow our company and position us for a great future. Tom is a great cultural fit as well, with the right values and approach to connect with our employees and customers."

"I am honored to join United at such an exciting time for the company," said Speir. "What attracted me most was the culture, the values, and the shared commitment to improving the financial well-being of the customers and communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we build on United's success and continue growing together."

Speir will join the Greenville, S.C.-based bank on September 8, succeeding Jefferson Harralson, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Editor's Note: For logos and other images, visit here. Photo Credit: United Community

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $29.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
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