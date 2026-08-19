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ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 14:14 Uhr
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Karviva: Dr. Angela Zeng's The Balance Cure Achieves Bestseller Status in Two Digital Book Categories

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, founder of Karviva, has reached a significant publishing milestone as her newly released book, The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss, achieved bestseller status in two digital book categories within one month of its June 2026 release.

The achievement reflects growing interest in conversations around weight management that move beyond restrictive diets and one-size-fits-all approaches.

In The Balance Cure, Dr. Zeng combines principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine with contemporary nutrition research to offer readers a broader perspective on nutrition and wellness. Drawing from her background in pathology, biochemistry, evidence-based nutrition, and Traditional Chinese Medicine, she explores how traditional practices and modern scientific understanding can be considered together.

Born into generations of Chinese herbal practitioners, Dr. Zeng has dedicated her career to exploring the relationship between Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science. Those principles first inspired the founding of Karviva and now form the foundation of her first book.

"Weight loss isn't simply about eating less or exercising more," said Dr. Zeng. "Every person has a different physiology, lifestyle, and set of experiences. My goal with The Balance Cure was to encourage readers to think more deeply about the factors that influence their individual approach to nutrition and wellness."

The success of The Balance Cure represents another milestone for Dr. Zeng and Karviva. The company's continued focus on thoughtfully developed plant-based beverages and nutrition education reflects its broader commitment to exploring Traditional Chinese Medicine alongside modern nutritional science.

As interest in personalized approaches to nutrition continues to grow, Dr. Zeng hopes The Balance Cure will encourage readers to explore different perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the principles presented throughout the book.

The book is available now in paperback and digital editions.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, is a food scientist, Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, and founder of Karviva. Born into generations of Chinese herbal practitioners and trained in pathology, biochemistry, and evidence-based nutrition, she combines traditional healing principles with modern nutritional science through her research, writing, and entrepreneurship.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science, the company develops plant-based functional beverages using whole-food ingredients, botanicals, and prebiotic fiber. Its product portfolio includes juices, protein smoothies, hydration beverages, and wellness drinks developed for a variety of consumer preferences.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com
City: Saint Louis
State: Missouri
Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/dr.-angela-zengs-the-balance-cure-achieves-bestseller-status-in-two-digi-1209213

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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