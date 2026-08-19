EQS-News: Carolindica / Key word(s): Science

Carolindica Expands Wellness Portfolio With Launch of High-potency CBD and Minor Cannabinoid Gummies and Capsules



19.08.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Collection Features Targeted Daytime, Nighttime and Broad-spectrum Wellness Formulations Designed to Meet a Variety of Consumer Needs RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - August 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Carolindica , a leading North Carolina hemp manufacturer and retailer, today announced the launch of its newest collection wellness products, introducing multiple high-potency CBD, CBG and minor cannabinoid formulations in both gummy and capsule formats. The expanded lineup is designed to provide consumers with targeted wellness options for everyday support, focus and relaxation while continuing Carolindica's commitment to quality ingredients, transparent manufacturing and hemp products made to the highest standards. The new collection includes: 250mg Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies: available in 10-count and 25-count packages.

250mg Broad Spectrum CBG Gummies available in 10-count and 25-count packages.

Extra Strength Sandman Gummies , featuring 50mg CBD and 50mg CBN in a full-spectrum formulation designed for evening wellness.

Extra Strength Sunrise Gummies , featuring a full-spectrum blend of 45mg CBD, 45mg CBG and 10mg CBC to support daytime balance.

Extra Strength Sunrise Capsules, delivering the same CBD, CBG and CBC formulation in an easy-to-take capsule available in multiple package sizes. "Consumers today are becoming much more educated about cannabinoids beyond CBD," said Chris Karazin, Carolindica CEO. "Our newest product line reflects that evolution by offering purpose-built formulations that combine cannabinoids like CBG, CBC and CBN to leverage the entourage effect they have when combined as well as to offer customers products that align with their individual wellness goals." Unlike traditional CBD products that focus on a single cannabinoid, Carolindica's newest offerings incorporate carefully selected cannabinoid profiles to provide options for consumers seeking daytime support, nighttime relaxation or broad-spectrum wellness without compromising on quality or value. Each product is manufactured using premium hemp-derived ingredients and undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency, purity and consistency. The new lineup builds upon Carolindica's growing portfolio of wellness products available through its retail locations and online storefront. The collection is available now at Carolindica retail stores and online at www.carolindica.com . About Carolindica Carolindica is a North Carolina-based hemp and wellness company dedicated to developing high-quality, plant-based products that support everyday wellbeing. Its portfolio includes premium hemp-derived cannabinoid products as well as the Evoke wellness line of botanical supplements designed to support everyday health and vitality. With a focus on formulation integrity, transparency and innovation, Carolindica delivers trusted solutions across cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid wellness categories. Learn more at https://carolindica.com/ . Contact:

Kyle Porter

carolindica@virgo-pr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Carolindica





19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News