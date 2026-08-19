EQS-News: Carolindica
/ Key word(s): Science
New Collection Features Targeted Daytime, Nighttime and Broad-spectrum Wellness Formulations Designed to Meet a Variety of Consumer Needs
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - August 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Carolindica, a leading North Carolina hemp manufacturer and retailer, today announced the launch of its newest collection wellness products, introducing multiple high-potency CBD, CBG and minor cannabinoid formulations in both gummy and capsule formats.
The expanded lineup is designed to provide consumers with targeted wellness options for everyday support, focus and relaxation while continuing Carolindica's commitment to quality ingredients, transparent manufacturing and hemp products made to the highest standards.
The new collection includes:
"Consumers today are becoming much more educated about cannabinoids beyond CBD," said Chris Karazin, Carolindica CEO. "Our newest product line reflects that evolution by offering purpose-built formulations that combine cannabinoids like CBG, CBC and CBN to leverage the entourage effect they have when combined as well as to offer customers products that align with their individual wellness goals."
Unlike traditional CBD products that focus on a single cannabinoid, Carolindica's newest offerings incorporate carefully selected cannabinoid profiles to provide options for consumers seeking daytime support, nighttime relaxation or broad-spectrum wellness without compromising on quality or value.
Each product is manufactured using premium hemp-derived ingredients and undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency, purity and consistency. The new lineup builds upon Carolindica's growing portfolio of wellness products available through its retail locations and online storefront.
The collection is available now at Carolindica retail stores and online at www.carolindica.com.
About Carolindica
Carolindica is a North Carolina-based hemp and wellness company dedicated to developing high-quality, plant-based products that support everyday wellbeing. Its portfolio includes premium hemp-derived cannabinoid products as well as the Evoke wellness line of botanical supplements designed to support everyday health and vitality. With a focus on formulation integrity, transparency and innovation, Carolindica delivers trusted solutions across cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid wellness categories. Learn more at https://carolindica.com/.
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News Source: Carolindica
19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carolindica
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2385768
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2385768 19.08.2026 CET/CEST