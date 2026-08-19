Allied Universal Names Jordan Avnaim Global Chief Information Security Officer - Experienced Cybersecurity Executive to Lead Global Strategy and Operations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced the appointment of Jordan Avnaim as Global Chief Information Security Officer. Avnaim will be responsible for the company's global cybersecurity strategy and operations.

Avnaim brings more than 20 years of experience to this role and will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive, risk-based cybersecurity program designed to help protect Allied Universal employees, systems, data and technology platforms against evolving cyber threats. Reporting to Loretta Cecil, global general counsel, he will also oversee and manage the company's cybersecurity resources and teams, working closely with our technology, legal, operations and business teams across more than 100 countries and territories.

"Protecting our people, systems and data is fundamental to our ability to serve customers and operate effectively around the world," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Jordan is an accomplished cybersecurity leader who combines deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of business operations and enterprise risk. His leadership will help us continue to strengthen our cyber resilience while supporting the innovation and responsible growth of our company."

Experienced in developing and leading cybersecurity, technology risk and regulatory compliance programs for large, complex global organizations, Avnaim has advised boards and executive leadership teams, strengthened enterprise security capabilities and built high-performing teams focused on protecting critical infrastructure, sensitive information and business operations.

"Jordan brings an exceptional combination of cybersecurity leadership, enterprise risk management experience and sound business judgment," said Loretta Cecil, global general counsel of Allied Universal. "He has demonstrated an ability to translate complex technical risks into clear business priorities, respond effectively when incidents occur and establish accountability across large global organizations. Jordan will provide independent oversight and transparency while enabling close collaboration with our technology and operational leadership."

Previously, Avnaim served as chief information security officer at Hyundai AutoEver America and at Entrust Corp. where he was responsible for the company's global information security program across more than 150 countries, 40 offices, and 20 data centers. He also held several senior technology risk and information security leadership positions at the Capital Group Companies.

Avnaim holds a Master of Engineering in management of technology, with an emphasis in information security and risk management, and a Bachelor of Engineering in computer engineering and mathematics from Vanderbilt University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Systems Auditor and a member of InfraGard, ISACA and ISC2.

"I am honored to join Allied Universal and support an organization whose mission is centered on helping keep people and businesses safe," Avnaim said. "Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires strong governance, operational readiness and collaboration across every part of an organization. I look forward to working with colleagues around the world to further strengthen Allied Universal's cybersecurity capabilities, protect its critical assets and support the company's long-term growth."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-names-jordan-avnaim-global-chief-information-se-1208866