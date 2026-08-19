Marlborough, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - RatedByPatients today launched a free comparison site for U.S. telehealth, publishing hand-checked prices for 154 virtual care providers, 78 prescription medications and the mail-order pharmacies that dispense them, in a market where the same drug can cost one patient $4,800 more a year than another.





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The gap is not theoretical. Across the 14 weight-loss programs for which RatedByPatients has verified a semaglutide price, a one-month supply ranges from $99 to $499. Brand-name programs run to $1,199 a month without insurance.

Those figures are hard for patients to find because advertised "from" prices carry asterisks, membership fees obscure the cost of the drug itself, and insurance often covers the video visit but not the prescription that follows.

"Two people can take the identical medication in the same month and pay wildly different amounts - not because one got better care, but because the price of care is deliberately hard to compare," said Gordon Hill, founder of RatedByPatients. "Most comparison sites earn when you click a partner link, so the advice steers. We decided the ranking should be the one thing nobody can buy."

Every price is checked by hand against the company's own published pricing - plans pages, intake flows and the fine print around them - recorded separately for cash and insurance, and stamped with the date it was checked. Figures that cannot be verified are left blank rather than estimated, and the data set is re-checked monthly. Regulatory standing, including the public federal warning-letter record and independent pharmacy accreditation status, is checked against primary sources on the same cycle.

All 154 providers are scored on the same six dimensions - value, clinical care, user experience, trust, access and support - using fixed, published weights. Patients rate five of them. Trust is drawn only from the public regulatory record. Sponsorship is labeled, walled off from scoring, and has never changed a score.

Because telehealth is licensed state by state, the directory filters by all 50 states, by major insurer and by cash pay. Medication pages list every tracked program that prescribes a given drug with the verified price, and a separate pharmacy index serves patients who already hold a prescription. Coverage spans GLP-1 weight loss, therapy, ADHD, dermatology, men's and women's health, primary care and sleep.

"Affordability in healthcare is usually treated as a policy problem, and much of it is," Hill added. "But part of it is an information problem - people overpay because the cheaper legitimate option was hard to see. Information problems can be fixed by people willing to publish."

The site is free to use and requires no account. A price check tool compares what a reader currently pays for a given medication against every program the company tracks. Further information is available at https://ratedbypatients.com.

About RatedByPatients

RatedByPatients is an independent review and price-tracking service for U.S. healthcare, comparing 154 telehealth providers, 78 medications and the pharmacies that fill them across all 50 states. It does not provide medical advice; content is for information only. RatedByPatients is a trading name of First Ideas Ltd, registered in England and Wales, company number 08885551.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310422

Source: Gajura