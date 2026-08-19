Rating agency ICRA expects renewable energy, including large hydropower, to account for more than 35% of India's total electricity generation by 2029-30, up from 22% in 2024-25. The renewable energy project pipeline remains strong, with more than 150 GW under construction as of June 30, 2026. These projects are expected to drive capacity additions in the near to medium term. However, ICRA said increasing the share of renewable generation will depend on the implementation of the existing project pipeline, including projects that have been awarded and have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs), ...

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