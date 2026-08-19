Leidos: The Power to Keep Moving: Reflections From Athletes at the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / The National Veterans Wheelchair Games transformed competition into something much bigger than medals when Veterans gathered in Detroit, Michigan, July 9-14, 2026, to compete in events ranging from archery and powerlifting to rugby, table tennis, and track and field. They celebrated victories, laughed through setbacks and, perhaps most importantly, reunited with a community that understands both the visible and invisible journeys that come with military service and life after injury. For many competitors, the Games are not simply an annual sporting event; they're a homecoming.

Co-presented each year by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the Games give Veterans with disabilities a path into adaptive sports, one that often starts with an introduction at a local VA Medical Center or PVA chapter. Leidos sponsored this year's Games, and ten Leidos QTC Health Services staff members traveled to Detroit to volunteer throughout the week.

Leidos QTC had the opportunity to hear firsthand from a few Veteran athletes who shared what keeps bringing them back year after year. Their stories reveal that while the medals are meaningful, the relationships, resilience, and renewed confidence are what leave the greatest impact.

More Than Competition-A Family Reunion

For U.S. Army Veteran William "Wheelchair Willie" Hendrickson, this year's Games marked his 20th year competing. After a motorcycle accident in 2005 left him using a wheelchair, Hendrickson was introduced to the Games the following year. What began as an unfamiliar territory, quickly became something far more meaningful. He explained, "The first couple years, it was a learning experience. And then I finally grasped and understood what the Games were really about. And it's become a family to me. This is my family."

Every summer, Hendrickson says he returns not only to compete but to reconnect. "I come here every single year to see my family, get my batteries recharged so that I can go home and spread the joy and experiences that I've had with everybody that wants to listen," he said.

That sense of belonging echoed throughout Detroit. Veterans greeted longtime teammates with hugs, welcomed first-time competitors and cheered one another on regardless of who crossed the finish line first. For U.S. Navy Veteran Davis Celestine from Tampa, Florida, who was injured during training before deploying to Afghanistan in 2001, the Games have become an annual return; he has participated for more than a decade. He described the event as "almost like a family reunion."

Watching newcomers arrive unsure of themselves and leave with renewed confidence is one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. Celestine shared, "You see someone struggling for the first time when they come here, and to see the excitement once they're leaving gives you that relief of, 'I have made it,' and now it's for me to pass it on so I can benefit other individuals who feel like their life is lost."

Discovering What's Possible

The Games are designed to challenge athletes physically, but many competitors say the greatest transformation happens mentally. Christopher Dominick, a U.S. Navy Veteran from Charlotte, North Carolina, reflected on how participating has changed the way he views himself. Now attending his sixth Games, he said, "This has taught me that I can do more than just sit in a chair. I can be much more. Be the best man that I can be."

That message is repeated across nearly every venue at the Games. Whether someone is trying a new adaptive sport for the first time or competing at an elite level, every event becomes an opportunity to discover new strengths. Celestine shared a similar perspective. He noted, "It impacted me when I first came to the Games...what these men and women are capable of doing, not having any pity or self-doubt. I just wanted to get out to showcase to the world what they have, what their abilities are. It's a great opportunity for you to advance yourself off the couch."

Gold Medals, New Sports, and Plenty of Laughs

There was no shortage of memorable performances in Detroit. Hendrickson entered archery for the very first time this year and promptly won a gold medal. Even after two decades of competition, he continues to surprise himself by embracing new challenges. He also earned a bronze medal in the rally event and returned to one of his signature competitions: the Slalom, an event held on an exhibition hall floor or smooth surface that tests agility, strength, skill, and speed. When asked about his success in the event, Hendrickson shared an astonishing statistic. "I won the Slalom, 19 out of 20 years." His only loss came to a close friend who later passed away, a memory Hendrickson still carries with him today.

Dominick also enjoyed a full week of competition, participating in powerlifting, CrossFit, softball, field events, and deadlifting. Two of his proudest accomplishments this year were benching 275 pounds and winning the bronze medal in softball.

Celestine embraced many available opportunities, competing in table tennis, rugby, weightlifting, javelin and shot put. He balanced serious competition with good humor. After facing a Paralympian in table tennis, he said, "I got spanked a little bit by a Paralympian. But it's all about fun competition, you know? Because you always go back home and train."

By week's end, he had earned multiple medals, including gold medals in weightlifting and javelin and a silver medal in shot put.

Taking the Spirit Home

As the Games came to a close, athletes packed more than medals into their bags. They carried home renewed confidence, lifelong friendships and fresh motivation to continue growing long after the closing ceremonies.

For some, that means mentoring new competitors. For others, it means training for next year's Games. For many, it simply means returning home reminded that they are part of something larger than themselves. And judging by the smiles, cheers and unwavering encouragement found throughout the week.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-power-to-keep-moving-reflections-from-athletes-at-the-2026-n-1209218