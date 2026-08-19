Glo Tanning Opens Its Doors Nationwide for Four Days of Complimentary Wellness and Self-Care

The Open House event, August 21-24, offers eligible guests up to four complimentary services per day, including red light therapy, wellness pods, tanning services and more

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Glo Tanning is opening its doors nationwide for four days of complimentary services, special offers, and an opportunity to experience its broader approach to wellness, skincare, and tanning during our Open House event, August 21 through August 24.

For four days, participating guests can experience up to four complimentary services each day, including red light therapy, a wellness pod session, spray tanning, and sunbed tanning. Guests may return throughout the event, and no purchase is required to participate.

The event is designed to give both new and returning guests an opportunity to explore the broader range of wellness, skincare, and tanning services available at Glo. Complimentary spa consultations and personalized recommendations will also be available to help visitors learn more about different services and find options that fit their individual goals.

"We want people to be able to walk through our doors, experience Glo for themselves, and discover just how much there is beyond what they may already know about us," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Open House Weekend is about making wellness approachable, giving guests a chance to try something new, and welcoming more people into the Glo community."

Each Glo studio combines technologically advanced wellness services with a bright, spa-inspired environment designed around convenience and everyday self-care. Offerings include red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, UV tanning, spray tanning, luxury skincare, and other services that allow guests to build an experience around their own interests and routines.

The Open House event will also feature several limited-time offers. Eligible enrollment and sign-up costs will be waived across select membership tiers, while frozen members may reactivate their memberships at no charge during the event. Existing memberships may also be eligible for complimentary upgrades. As an added bonus, full-size products priced above $15 will be available at 40 percent off for members and non-members.

The first 25 guests who sign up for a new membership each day will receive a goodie bag, and new members will be entered to win a premium product bundle at their local studio. New memberships require one full monthly draft on September 1.

The nationwide event comes as Glo continues to expand rapidly across the United States. More than 130 studios are currently open, with another 250 locations in development. The Open House gives consumers a firsthand look at the experience driving that growth while also offering prospective franchise owners an opportunity to see the brand and its service model in action.

The Open House event runs August 21 through August 24 at Glo locations nationwide. Complimentary services, promotional offers, and giveaways are subject to availability. Age restrictions and service eligibility requirements may vary based on local regulations.

To find a nearby Glo location, visit:

https://www.glotanning.com/locations/

To learn more about Glo franchise opportunities, visit:

https://www.glotanning.com/franchise/

Contact Information

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-its-doors-nationwide-for-four-days-of-complime-1208213