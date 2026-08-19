Suna Solutions: Suna Expands Workforce Solutions Portfolio Across Canada

Organizations can now access Suna's full workforce solutions portfolio across Canada, strengthening cross-border support throughout North America.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Suna Solutions (Suna), a leading provider of workforce management, Employer of Record (EOR), payroll administration and talent solutions, today announced the expansion of its workforce solutions portfolio across Canada. Organizations can now leverage Suna's integrated workforce services across both the United States and Canada, creating a more seamless approach to hiring, payroll, compliance and workforce management across North America.

As organizations continue expanding operations across borders, managing multiple workforce providers, employment regulations and payroll requirements has become increasingly complex. Businesses are seeking strategic partners capable of supporting the entire workforce lifecycle through a single, integrated solution.

Suna's expansion into Canada reflects the company's continued investment in scalable workforce solutions that simplify cross-border operations while helping organizations remain compliant and operationally efficient.

"Our clients aren't looking for separate providers for staffing, payroll, MSP and workforce compliance," said Michael Larkins, President of Suna. "They're looking for a strategic workforce partner that can support their business wherever they operate. Expanding our services across Canada allows us to deliver a more unified workforce strategy across North America while maintaining the high level of service and compliance our clients expect."

One Partner. Complete Workforce Solutions.

Organizations operating throughout Canada can now leverage Suna's comprehensive workforce solutions portfolio, including:

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Vendor Management System (VMS)

Employer of Record Services through EssentialEOR and FlexEOR

Payroll Direct and HR advisory

Talent Acquisition Solutions

Independent Contractor Compliance

Statement of Work (SOW) Management

Workforce Consulting and Strategic Advisory Services

By bringing these services together under one provider, organizations have the opportunity to reduce vendor complexity, improve workforce visibility and create a more consistent experience across U.S. and Canadian operations.

"Organizations shouldn't have to redesign their workforce strategy simply because they expand into Canada," said Amy Diehl, Director of People Operations at Suna. "Our expanded Canadian capabilities allow clients to work with one trusted partner across multiple workforce services, creating a more consistent operational experience while supporting compliance, payroll administration and long-term workforce growth."

Suna's expansion into Canada is designed to support organizations entering new markets, managing distributed workforces or looking to consolidate workforce providers under a single strategic partner. Whether organizations require contingent workforce management, payroll administration, Employer of Record services or strategic workforce consulting, Suna now provides consistent support throughout North America.

Beyond its North American footprint, Suna also supports workforce and employment solutions in more than 187 countries through its global partner network, providing organizations with the flexibility to scale internationally while maintaining a consistent workforce strategy.

"As workforce models continue to evolve, our focus remains on helping organizations build scalable workforce programs that grow alongside their business," Larkins added. "Canada is another important milestone in Suna's long-term strategy to provide integrated workforce solutions wherever our clients need us."

Learn More

To learn more about Suna's workforce solutions across the United States and Canada, visit https://suna.com or connect with our team to discuss your workforce needs.

About Suna Solutions

Suna Solutions delivers workforce management, Managed Service Provider (MSP), Employer of Record (EOR), payroll administration, talent acquisition, independent contractor compliance and Statement of Work (SOW) solutions to organizations across North America and more than 187 countries through its global partner network. Headquartered in San Diego, Suna helps organizations build compliant, scalable workforce strategies that support growth, operational efficiency and long-term business success.

For media inquiries, please contact Noelle Hazekamp, Vice President of Strategy at Suna, at noelle.hazekamp@suna.com or 888.223.4788.

SOURCE: Suna Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/suna-expands-workforce-solutions-portfolio-across-canada-1208574