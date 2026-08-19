Pace Analytical: New Jersey Legionella Law Creates Two Compliance Deadlines for Covered Buildings and Facilities

Covered buildings must develop a water management program by September 2026 and put it into practice just three months later.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / New Jersey building owners and facility managers subject to the state's new Legionella law are facing two key compliance milestones: a September 12, 2026, deadline to develop a water management program and a December 12, 2026, deadline to put that program into practice. The distinction is important for covered facilities that may be focused on completing written plans. Implementation, however, requires coordinated procedures, monitoring, corrective actions and documentation designed to help manage Legionella risk in building water systems.

The law applies to a range of facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living communities, certain hotels and residential buildings, correctional facilities and buildings with aerosol-generating water devices such as cooling towers, pools, spas and indoor ornamental fountains. Specific requirements vary depending on the type of facility and water system involved.

Facilities that fail to comply may face civil penalties of up to $2,000 for a first violation and up to $5,000 for a second or subsequent violation. A violation that results in serious injury or death may carry a penalty of up to $10,000.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in freshwater but can grow inside building water systems, including plumbing, hot-water tanks, cooling towers and decorative fountains. People can become sick when they inhale small water droplets containing bacteria. Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can be fatal, particularly for older adults, people who smoke and those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions. The CDC reports that approximately one in 10 people who develop Legionnaires' disease die from complications related to the illness. Research also suggests that the actual number of cases may be higher than the number reported.

"Every Legionella sample represents a real building and real people who may be affected by the quality of water systems," said Dr. Abe Collum, Director of Water Safety & Management at Pace Building Sciences. "New Jersey's law is a reminder that compliance is only the starting point. The real goal is prevention. By using a practical water management program, reliable testing and clear documentation, we can help facilities identify risks and act before those risks become public health concerns."

Pace provides independent Legionella testing through laboratory locations that participate in the CDC's Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (ELITE) proficiency testing program. ELITE evaluates whether laboratories can correctly isolate Legionella from water samples using culture-based methods. Participating laboratory locations must demonstrate that ability on a recurring basis.

Pace works alongside water-treatment professionals and facility teams, providing independent testing that can help them understand their water systems and evaluate the controls designed to manage Legionella risk.

With the first compliance deadline approaching in September 2026, covered facilities can understand where they stand by evaluating their readiness. Pace Building Sciences offers a free readiness assessment to identify gaps in water management programs, testing practices and documentation before implementation is required. Learn more here .

Pace is a portfolio partner of Leonard Green & Partners and Aurora Capital Partners.

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SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-jersey-legionella-law-creates-two-compliance-deadlines-for-c-1208793