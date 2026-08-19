Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Cuts Critical Toxic Voice Chat by 50% with Modulate's ToxMod

ToxMod gives Rainbow Six Siege team its first scalable view into voice chat and actionable intelligence to support a healthier player community, reducing critical toxic voice chat by 50%

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Modulate , the frontier conversational voice intelligence company, today announced that Rainbow Six Siege has reduced critical toxic voice chat by 50% using ToxMod , Modulate's AI-powered voice intelligence platform. Following a year of measurable improvements in player behavior and moderation outcomes, Ubisoft has renewed its partnership with Modulate to continue supporting healthier voice chat experiences across the game. General voice toxicity also declined by 30% after in-game enforcement using ToxMod was introduced.

"Voice communication is fundamental to the competitive experience in Rainbow Six Siege, but for many years we did not have a viable way to review and act on harmful voice behavior at scale, despite our ongoing effort to detect and limit toxicity in our games," said Lancelot Satge, Game Protection Director, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft. "ToxMod gave us a solution that was ready to deploy and powerful enough to learn from and adapt to the specific language and realities of our game. The detections, scores, and categories have remained consistent, and the Modulate team has been responsive throughout the process."

Bringing Visibility to One of Gaming's Most Complex Voice Environments

Voice has remained one of online gaming's most difficult safety challenges. Fast-paced conversations, game-specific language, and the need to understand tone, intent, and context make harmful interactions difficult to review consistently or moderate at scale.

With more than 100 million registered players, Rainbow Six Siege combines high-stakes tactical play with open-mic team communication. Callouts and coordination can create a meaningful competitive advantage, but the intensity and game-specific vocabulary of each match also make voice particularly difficult to moderate. Before deploying ToxMod, the Siege team could receive player reports related to voice chat but lacked a scalable way to validate those interactions, understand what actually occurred, or consistently support enforcement decisions.

Rainbow Six Siege selected ToxMod following a competitive evaluation, and began with a four-week trial during which ToxMod analyzed live game audio without triggering player-facing action. This allowed the teams to characterize the environment, tune detection thresholds, and distinguish harmful behavior from legitimate in-game language. For example, phrases that could appear threatening on a flattened transcript or outside the context of a game about counter-terrorism operations may be routine tactical callouts within a match.

Following the successful trial, ToxMod went into production in September 2025. The platform now analyzes approximately 800,000 hours of voice audio each month, giving the Rainbow Six Siege team visibility into high-severity behavior, revealing patterns that could not previously be measured, and providing its enforcement teams with more consistent and actionable evidence.

"Voice moderation shouldn't be treated merely as a moderation project; it's an investment in the player experience, and an effort that we've continuously made to foster a safe and welcoming environment for players," said Jérémy Marchadier, Senior Director, Global Player Safety, Ubisoft. "When player safety, operations, and community expectations align, the result is fewer harmful interactions, stronger trust, and a healthier community."

From Broad Moderation to Targeted Intervention

The deployment has also given Rainbow Six Siege greater insight into how harmful behavior is distributed across its community. During one 34-day analysis period, approximately 35% of users flagged on a typical day generated two or more high-severity detections and accounted for approximately 66% of that day's incidents. These insights enable Rainbow Six Siege to focus enforcement on the relatively small number of players responsible for the majority of harmful voice interactions, supporting more targeted interventions rather than relying exclusively on broad, one-size-fits-all penalties.

By the Numbers: ToxMod's Impact on Rainbow Six Siege

75% decrease in per-session toxicity within two weeks of enforcement, falling from approximately 37% to 8%.

50% reduction in critical toxic voice chat events after in-game warnings and voice restrictions were introduced.

Significant reduction of high-severity incidents during the first eight months, where ToxMod provided actionable visibility into harmful behavior at scale and revealed incidents that had previously gone undetected.

With this added visibility, the Siege team was able to immediately better address these signals and start making improvements, fine tune thresholds, and, ultimately, equip enforcement teams for success.

"Rainbow Six Siege is exactly the kind of environment ToxMod was built for, where voice is fast, emotional, highly contextual, and central to the experience," said Mike Pappas, CEO and co-founder of Modulate. "A transcript can't reliably tell the difference between a tactical callout, friendly banter, or targeted hate speech. That's why understanding the conversation matters. Ubisoft now has evidence it can trust, giving its teams the confidence to make faster, more consistent moderation decisions and ultimately improve the experience for players."

From Harm Reduction to a Better Player Experience

During the next phase of the partnership, Rainbow Six Siege and Modulate will continue refining the deployment around player reports, moderation history, and other risk signals to support accurate, proportional enforcement. The teams will also explore how voice intelligence could help recognize constructive behavior, such as players who provide useful callouts, welcome newcomers, and model positive communication.

"In the future, we want to be able to identify positive players as well," added Satge. "When someone gives good callouts, supports their teammates, or leads by example, how can we recognize and reward that? Reducing toxicity is the foundation, but the longer-term goal is to help better communication become part of the culture of the game."

The renewed partnership reflects the continued investment in player safety while preserving the communication, teamwork, and competitive experience that make voice central to Rainbow Six Siege.

To learn more about how Rainbow Six Siege uses ToxMod to gain visibility into the voice chat experience, read the full case study and its findings here .

Download the Modulate + Ubisoft press kit here .

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal* and with more than 100 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both Attackers and Defenders have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal.

*Associate Ubisoft studios include Barcelona, Blue Byte, Bucharest, Kyiv, Reflections, Saguenay, Shanghai, Chendgu, and Toronto.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed, Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Just Dance, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, The Crew, and Tom Clancy's The Division. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, receive rewards, and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and downloadable content. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion.

© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.

About Modulate

Modulate, founded by MIT alumni, builds AI-enabled conversational voice intelligence technology that combats online toxicity, fraud, and digital harms, elevating the health, safety, and trust of online communication. Modulate's ToxMod platform helps leading game publishers and online communities understand harmful voice behavior in context and support faster, more consistent moderation at scale.

For more information or to get started, visit modulate.ai .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

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SOURCE: Modulate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tom-clancys-rainbow-sixr-siege-cuts-critical-toxic-voice-chat-by-1208959