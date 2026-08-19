GTA Holdings Berhad Ready for Take-Off with RM71.75 Million ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA" or the "Company"), an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally involved in the provision of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") related services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components, is pleased to announce the launch of its prospectus for the upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The proposed IPO comprises 329,000,000 shares, made up of 205,000,000 new shares and 124,000,000 existing shares, in conjunction with the listing of GTA on the ACE Market.

From L-R: Tuan Syed Abdul Rahman, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Datuk Dr. Yatimah Sarjiman, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of GTA Holdings Berhad; Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato' Mohd Radzi, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad; Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Mr. Philippe Lubrano, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Dato' Azmi Mohd Ali, Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad

The IPO aims to raise RM71.75 million through the issuance of 205,000,000 new shares at an IPO price of RM0.35 per share. The gross proceeds from the public issue will accrue entirely to the Company, while the offer for sale of 124.0 million existing shares will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated as follows:

RM25.00 million to partially repay bank financing for the establishment of a new operating facility. The total estimated cost of the new operating facility is RM38.93 million, comprising RM32.93 million for the purchase of the property and RM6.00 million for civil and structural works, mechanical and electrical works, furniture and fit-out works.

RM10.00 million to support GTA's planned expansion of helicopter MRO activities in the Middle East through potential joint venture opportunities, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

RM5.90 million to support GTA's expansion into the MRO of landing gear, wheels and brakes for fixed-wing aircraft, as part of its strategy to broaden recurring income streams and service offerings.

RM24.15 million for general working capital requirements, including day-to-day operational needs.

RM6.70 million to defray listing expenses.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad, Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, commented, "The launch of our prospectus marks an important milestone in GTA's evolution and reflects the progress we have made in building a specialised aviation support business with strong technical capabilities and industry relationships. With the proceeds raised, we intend to establish a new operating facility, pursue selected expansion opportunities in the Middle East, and broaden our MRO offerings into adjacent service areas such as landing gear, wheels and brakes. These initiatives are aligned with our long-term objective of strengthening GTA's position within the aviation maintenance and support ecosystem while continuing to serve our customers with quality, reliability and technical expertise. At the same time, we remain committed to supporting the growth of Malaysia's aviation and aerospace industry through capability development, talent enhancement and closer collaboration with industry stakeholders."

Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Ms. Lee Jim Leng, highlighted, "GTA has clearly proven itself in the specialised segment of Malaysia's aviation support industry, with established technical capabilities, customer relationships and a clear strategy for future expansion. We believe the launch of its prospectus marks an important step towards its ACE Market listing and provides investors with exposure to a niche player within the aerospace services value chain."

GTA has expanded from a specialised aviation support business into a broader platform with capabilities in proactive maintenance support packages, corrective maintenance works and the sale of aviation equipment.The Company's growth over the years reflects the increasing sophistication of Malaysia's aviation support ecosystem and the growing importance of local capability development within the aerospace sector

Looking ahead, the Company intends to strengthen its next phase of growth through the establishment of a new operating facility, the expansion of helicopter MRO activities into the Middle East and the expansion into the MRO of landing gear, wheels and brakes. Financially, GTA recorded revenue of RM331.78 million in FYE 2025,representing an increase of 40.20% from RM236.65 million in FYE 2024, driven mainly by higher sales of aviation equipment and stronger corrective maintenance activity. These initiatives are expected to enhance GTA's technical capabilities while supporting the continued development of Malaysia's aviation support ecosystem and broader aerospace ambitions.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for the IPO.

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About GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA")

GTA Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company, while its wholly-owned subsidiary is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, its subsidiary serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, its subsidiary is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of GTA Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: GTA Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gta-holdings-berhad-ready-for-take-off-with-rm71.75-million-ace-market-ipo-1209180