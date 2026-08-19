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WKN: A411MG | ISIN: IE000T78CHJ8 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GW0
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:01
0,041 Euro
+19,12 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0440,04916:03
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
83 Leser
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Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (OTCQB:GWMOF)(AIM:GWMO)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

To view the full announcement, click on or paste the following link into your web browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3728R_1-2026-8-19.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-holdings-in-company-1209221

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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