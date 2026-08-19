Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is honored to announce that they have been named one of the first Primary Educational Partners (PEPs) of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM).

PEPs are organizations approved by ABOM to offer Core Obesity Medicine CME credit to physicians applying for obesity medicine certification through their Continuing Medical Education (CME) pathway.

The partnership program was designed as part of ABOM's previously announced enhancements to the CME pathway for board certification. Through the PEPs, physicians will have access to educational activities that align with ABOM's Obesity Medicine Content Outline, which demonstrates the knowledge and skills required for practicing obesity medicine.

PEP designation is reserved for organizations that meet the ABOM's standards for obesity medicine education. To earn this designation, organizations must offer educational programming that covers the entire spectrum of obesity medicine knowledge and practice. In addition, organizations must participate in ongoing quality reviews to ensure education remains aligned with current standards in the field.

"The OMA is proud of our long-standing collaboration with ABOM, as well as our shared goal of progressing the practice of obesity medicine," said Teresa Fraker, FACHE, RN, CPHQ, CAE, Executive Director of the OMA. "This inaugural program will raise the standard of obesity medicine education and help physicians better address this chronic disease."

ABOM has announced that candidates applying for the 2028 certification exam and beyond must complete at least 60 CME credits related to obesity, including a minimum of 45 Core Obesity Medicine Credits, earned through approved PEPs. The OMA has created the ABOM Exam Educational Pathway for 2028. This pathway is expert-created, peer-led, and provides the most up-to-date, evidence-based obesity medicine education all in one place. It offers all 60 CME credits necessary for completion.

While the OMA is providing this new pathway version for 2028, they also remain the top resource for preparation for the 2026 and 2027 ABOM exams.

To access ABOM preparation resources, visit the Obesity Medicine Association Academy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310366

Source: Obesity Medicine Association