Plug-in solar, also known as "balcony solar" is a new category of small, portable solar system that plugs directly into a wall outlet. The concept took off in Germany in the 2010s with more than one million plug-in solar devices now registered. With ten U.S. states having adopted plug-in solar legislation with more to come, it's beginning to take off in the U.S. as well. State legislation has many commonalities including interconnection exemption, wattage limits and safety certification. While plug-in solar can still be used in states that have not passed legislation, potential users may have ...

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