Industry-first bring-your-own-model capabilities let enterprises build software with open-source, open-weight, and proprietary LLMs while preserving one governed release assurance platform.

AI has widened the gap between how fast code is written and how fast it can be verified: developers now produce 741% more code while release velocity has risen by under 20%. Sauce Labs AURA helps close that gap via agentic autonomous test authoring, execution and diagnosis, bolstered with a rich underlying data platform.

New bring-your-own-model capabilities in AURA let enterprises develop software using their choice of open-source, open-weight, or proprietary LLMs.

New capabilities are an industry first.

Customers can change models as technology, regulations, or enterprise standards evolve, without giving up a single, consistent system for verifying software.

Enterprises gain model freedom while keeping the context and infrastructure required to prove software is ready to release.

Sauce Labs, the agentic software quality assurance leader created by the founders of Selenium and Appium, today announced bring-your-own-model capabilities are available now to Sauce Labs enterprise customers. Organizations can work with their Sauce Labs account team to enable model choice within AURA. An industry first for release assurance, AURA now supports open-source, open-weight, or proprietary large language models (LLMs) as its underlying model layer, standardizing release assurance without forcing organizations to rely on a single AI provider for coding.

"Enterprise AI should expand choice, not create a new layer of lock-in," said Dr. Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "AURA lets customers choose the intelligence layer that fits their business while keeping one consistent, governed system for release assurance. Models can change; the foundation for production confidence should not."

AURA closes the loop from business intent to production confidence by authoring, executing, analyzing, and self-healing tests at AI speed, with humans in control. Its expanded architecture separates the model layer from Sauce Labs' release assurance intelligence, agentic workflows, and execution infrastructure, so customers can change models as technology, regulations, or enterprise standards evolve while preserving one consistent system for verifying software. Enterprises running AURA achieve independently validated results: 90%+ fewer production incidents and 47% faster release cycles, with 38% of engineering capacity reclaimed.

Early demand has been strong.

Model choice without platform compromise

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI-generated code to deploying it in governed, production-scale environments, model choice becomes a strategic requirement. No single model will be the best fit for every organization or moment in time. AURA gives customers the flexibility to:

Choose supported models that align with internal security, privacy, governance, and architecture standards.

Evaluate and change models based on accuracy, latency, cost, and policy without replacing the release assurance platform.

Maintain one human-governed process across business intent, test authoring, execution, failure analysis, and production learning.

Sauce Labs AURA is the durable, model-independent assurance layer that remains when models change, letting enterprises mix and match models for their needs while preserving consistent confidence for release assurance.

Your context belongs to you

Some vendors now acquire context engines and sell enterprise context back as a platform feature. Sauce Labs takes the opposite position: context belongs to the customer. Enterprises have already built it, in the models they have selected, tuned, and governed, and in the systems and data those models draw on. AURA connects to that investment instead of replacing it.

AURA then adds the context no vendor can acquire: evidence from execution. Informed by more than 8.7 billion test executions, AURA verifies how software actually behaves under real conditions, not how repositories and tickets say it should behave. The loop does not stop at release. AURA captures production errors and feeds them back to refine business intent and sharpen the next round of tests, so release quality improves with every cycle. As Sauce Labs puts it: you cannot buy a customer's context and sell it back to them. Customers keep ownership of their context, choose their models, and run one governed system for release assurance.

Open by design

The model is only one component of reliable release assurance. AURA pairs the selected LLM with Sauce Labs' domain intelligence, agentic workflows, execution across more than 10,000 devices, and a learning loop drawn from execution evidence at scale. Enterprises gain model freedom while keeping the context and infrastructure required to prove software is ready to release.

The announcement extends Sauce Labs' long-standing commitment to open ecosystems. Created by the founders of Selenium and Appium, Sauce Labs applies the same principle to enterprise AI: customers should be able to adopt the tools and models that serve them best while relying on a common platform for confidence at scale. Because AURA is framework-agnostic, CI/CD-native, and designed for existing development environments, organizations can modernize the model layer without a rip-and-replace migration or fragmented release controls.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the agentic software quality assurance leader created by the founders of Selenium and Appium. Its AI-Unified Release Assurance platform, AURA, closes the loop from business intent to production confidence by authoring, executing, analyzing, and self-healing tests at AI speed, with humans in control. Informed by more than 8.7 billion test executions, Sauce Labs supports 300,000+ enterprise users, including eight of the world's 10 largest financial institutions. Learn more at saucelabs.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs saucelabs@10fold.com