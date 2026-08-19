Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, announces Wind River Professional Services has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration. This appraisal acknowledges respected third-party validation for a company's work and processes and is greatly valued in industries where design, development, and certification processes are of paramount importance.

"With the growth of AI and the intelligent edge, companies are facing increasingly complex industry challenges. They are seeking strategic partners who have the expertise and process maturity to help them succeed in a rapidly changing landscape," said Ed Harbour, Chief Customer Officer, Wind River. "The CMMI Level 3 appraisal highlights the Wind River commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and delivery of our industry-leading portfolio to meet evolving market demands."

CMMI is a globally recognized proven set of best practices that drive business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities. For more than 30 years, thousands of high-performing organizations from more than 100 countries, including Fortune 500 companies and national governments around the globe, have adopted CMMI to improve business results and create a competitive advantage.

This rating builds on past Wind River CMMI Level 3 achievements, the first of which was attained in 2006. This year, BG Solutions and Services performed a benchmark appraisal in the development discipline. The appraisal reflects the proactive Wind River approach to managing projects and processes that guide and drive the development of quality, industry-leading solutions and services.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber maturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For more than 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI model and proving they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help organizations elevate performance, visit CMMIInstitute.com.

For more information about Wind River Professional Services, visit www.windriver.com/services.

Wind River empowers customers to navigate complex technological challenges and accelerate the transition to a software-defined future. For more than four decades, its innovations have powered mission-critical breakthroughs from NASA space missions, including Artemis II, to next-generation AI-RAN platforms and operations at scale. Wind River's award-winning innovations continue to earn industry recognition. To see the full list, visit the Awards and Industry Recognition page.

About Wind River

Wind River, an Aptiv company, is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jenny Suh

Wind River

510-749-2972

jenny.suh@windriver.com