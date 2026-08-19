ACORD Adds Two New Directors to Board

Senior leaders from LMA and Nationwide join global insurance standards development organization

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Joe Brace (Operations Director, Lloyd's Market Association) and Jennifer Kyung (SVP, Business Performance Office, Nationwide).

Joe Brace was appointed Operations Director of the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) in April 2025. Through engagement with the operations and technology C-suite at Lloyd's managing agents, the Lloyd's Corporation, and other London Market trade associations, he is responsible for representing LMA members' interests in - and the LMA contribution to - market modernization and digitization initiatives, supporting and influencing the design, adoption, and evolution of shared central services supplied to LMA members.

Jennifer Kyung is the head of the P&C Business Performance Office at Nationwide, leading shared operations and services, sales business solutions, integrated planning, risk management, technical excellence, performance standards, and data. Prior to joining Nationwide in 2025, she held a number of leadership positions in property & casualty insurance, including Chief Underwriting Officer at USAA; Underwriting Quality, Product Management, and Operations at Zurich North America; and Underwriting and Transformation Consulting for the global practices of both EY and Accenture.

"This is an exciting time of new leadership at ACORD," said EVP & Chief Operating Officer Tanya Krochta. "We are fortunate to have voices on the Board from across the global ACORD community, supporting our incoming CEO John Kellington and our colleagues as we shape a digital future for our industry together."

The new Directors join an existing Board representing ACORD member organizations from across the insurance industry:

Robert Kelly AM, Steadfast Group (ACORD Board Chair)

Kevin Tobin, Outside Director (ACORD Board Vice-Chair)

Colleen Batman, The Hartford

Clyde Bernstein, Aon

James Bobbitt, London Insurance Market Operations & Strategic Sourcing (LIMOSS)

Richard Brame, WTW

Christopher Jones, International Underwriting Association (IUA)

Michael Jones, Chubb

Michael Keating, Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA)

Andrew Kramer, M Financial Group

Pascal Lehmann, Swiss Re

Sandi Perillo-Simmons, AIG

Sean Ramalho, Travelers

Dr. Christian Schaffer, Munich Re

Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (The Big "I")

Kathleen Ziegler, AXA XL

For more information on the ACORD Board of Directors, please visit www.acord.org/Board.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

Media Contact:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

beth@omniaparatus.com

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