Winners, Inc.,: Winners Inc. Announces Approval of Gaming License For Its Prediction Markets Trading Platform Mevu.com

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS) ("Winners" or the "Company"), a specialized provider of predictive sports analytics, artificial intelligence data products, and infrastructure to the growing sports tech and prediction market sector, today announced that it has received approval for its Anjouan gaming license, authorizing the Company to operate its real-money prediction markets platform, Mevu.com internationally.

The gaming license, issued under the Anjouan Gaming Authority in partnership with Orbit Interactive LTD, provides Winners, Inc. with a globally recognized framework to operate prediction market contracts, peer-to-peer event trading, and sports-related outcome markets on the Company's exchange aggregator trading platform http://Mevu.com.

Mevu.com (Me vs U) is a unified terminal that aggregates sports markets, liquidity, and execution across licensed prediction exchanges including Polymarket and Kalshi with additional exchanges soon to follow. Mevu provides access to multiple prediction market exchanges within a single terminal, delivers real-time data, institution-grade execution, advanced charting, privy wallet, whale, and insider tracking with immediate payout from all exchanges traded on the platform.

According to Forbes, prediction market trading volumes are on pace to exceed $325 billion in 2026. This growth is heavily driven by major global sporting events, mainstream retail adoption, and expanding financial and political event contracts on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket.

"This licensing approval is a foundational step in our strategy to build a compliant, global prediction market ecosystem," said B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners, Inc. "With http://Mevu.com, we are merging the excitement of sports, entertainment, and financial markets into a transparent, user-driven platform where users can trade their knowledge. Our Anjouan license partnership allows us to operate internationally while we pursue additional U.S. state-level licenses already in the works," Friedman stated further.

Key Highlights of the Anjouan Approval:

Authorizes real-money prediction market operations for http://Mevu.com internationally, including Latin America, Canada, Asia, Africa and Europe

Enables digital asset and fiat settlement for event contracts

Establishes regulatory framework for expansion to additional jurisdictions including U.S. state prediction market licenses





A spokesperson for the Anjouan Gaming Authority stated in a recent SIGMA article, "Prediction markets are rapidly evolving from niche forecasting tools into a mainstream sector of the global iGaming industry. As the largest iGaming ecosystem in the world, Anjouan has established itself as the premiere jurisdiction for licensing innovative platforms. The jurisdiction is now presenting itself where prediction markets can be a category treated as traditional wagering, rather than an awkward hybrid that falls between gambling and finance."

About Winners Inc.

Winners Inc. (www.winnersinc.com) is a sports technology company focused on building transparent, user-first sports and prediction market platforms. Winners Inc. is currently conducting a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of its common stock for up to $5,000,000 to new shareholders. The offering for those interested in purchasing shares may me found here: https://invest.otcwinners.com/

About Mevu.com

Mevu.com (me vs u), is the first aggregator, trading and execution (mobile and web) application that allows registered users in legal jurisdictions to trade sports, and digital assets on all licensed prediction exchanges (Kalshi, Polymarket) within a single platform. Mevu turns every sports outcome into a tradable market. Fans and registered users can now trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data tools from Mevu which transforms passive viewership into active market participation across multiple sports markets within a single platform.

Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

info@winnersinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Trading in prediction markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of any wallet does not guarantee future results. Users should only trade with funds they can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including competitive market conditions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.