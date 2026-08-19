CalyraFit Clothing Co.: CalyraFit Expands Sculpting Activewear Collection With 3D Textured High-Waist Leggings

The apparel brand introduces a textured compression legging designed to combine a contoured silhouette, supportive construction, and everyday comfort across fitness and casual settings.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / CalyraFit has expanded its sculpting activewear collection with its 3D Textured Sculpting Leggings, a high-waisted design created for women seeking supportive compression, flexible movement, and an everyday wearable fit.

The launch reflects the changing role of activewear in everyday wardrobes. Leggings are now worn far beyond the gym, including for walking, commuting, traveling, running errands, and casual daily activities. As a result, consumers increasingly expect leggings to offer a balance of fit, structure, comfort, and versatility rather than stretch alone.

CalyraFit developed the leggings around that balance, using a three-dimensional textured fabric construction designed to create a contoured appearance across the legs and glute area. Unlike conventional smooth-fabric leggings, the dimensional knit adds visible texture while maintaining a close and flexible fit, with supportive areas intended to follow the body's natural shape during everyday movement.

Designed Around Support Without Rigid Shapewear Construction

One of the main challenges in sculpting apparel is balancing compression with comfort. Traditional shaping garments can provide structure but may rely on heavier fabrics or restrictive panels that are less practical for extended wear. CalyraFit takes a different approach by incorporating stretch and support directly into a familiar legging silhouette.

The leggings feature a high-rise waistband designed to provide additional structure around the waist and midsection while remaining secure during movement. The fitted construction is intended to transition easily between walking, light workouts, travel, and casual wear, providing a more structured feel than standard lightweight activewear without requiring an additional shapewear layer underneath.

3D Texture Creates a Distinctive Alternative to Traditional Leggings

The most recognizable feature of the CalyraFit design is its textured surface. While smooth fabrics remain common in activewear, three-dimensional knit construction offers a different look for consumers who prefer greater visual structure. CalyraFit's texture is integrated throughout the fabric rather than applied as a printed surface pattern.

The dimensional construction creates variation across the leggings while complementing the garment's fitted silhouette. The fabric is also designed to remain flexible during common movements such as sitting, walking, bending, and exercising, helping the leggings maintain the comfort expected from everyday activewear.

Seamless Front Construction Prioritizes a Cleaner Fit

CalyraFit has also incorporated a seamless front design intended to create a cleaner overall silhouette. Center-front seams are common in fitted activewear, but they can create visible lines in an area where some consumers prefer a smoother appearance.

Removing the prominent front seam allows the design to work more naturally with the high-rise waistband and textured construction. The result is a more unified fit that can transition beyond fitness settings and pair easily with casual tops, sweaters, jackets, and other everyday clothing.

From Activewear to Everyday Wear

The growing overlap between activewear and casual fashion has encouraged consumers to look for clothing that works across multiple settings rather than serving a single purpose. CalyraFit positions its sculpting leggings within that crossover, combining activewear-inspired construction with a silhouette intended for everyday routines.

The emphasis is on versatility. The supportive waistband, stretch construction, textured surface, and fitted shape are designed to provide freedom of movement during activity while remaining easy to incorporate into casual outfits throughout the day.

A Broader Focus on Sculpting Apparel

The 3D Textured Sculpting Leggings reflect CalyraFit's broader focus on apparel that combines supportive construction with everyday wearability. Rather than treating sculpting garments solely as an underlayer, the brand incorporates shaping-oriented design elements directly into clothing intended to be worn as part of an everyday outfit.

This approach brings together stretch, structure, texture, and contemporary styling within a single garment. The leggings are designed to support a range of routines while maintaining the familiar look and flexibility consumers expect from modern activewear.

Availability

CalyraFit's 3D Textured Sculpting Leggings are currently available through the company's official online store. Customers can review available sizing, colors, product care information, shipping details, and return policies through the CalyraFit website.

The company also offers additional sculpting and activewear-inspired garments through its online collection.

About CalyraFit

CalyraFit is an apparel and lifestyle brand focused on clothing that combines supportive construction, contemporary styling, and everyday comfort. The brand develops activewear and sculpting-inspired garments designed around flexible movement, comfortable fits, and versatile silhouettes for fitness, travel, leisure, and casual daily activities.

For additional information about CalyraFit and its current collection, visit:

https://calyrafit.com/

Media Contact

Organization: CalyraFit Clothing Co.

Contact Person Name: Charlotte Genevieve

Website: https://calyrafit.com/

Email: support@calyrafit.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: CalyraFit Clothing Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/calyrafit-expands-sculpting-activewear-collection-with-3d-textured-hig-1209220