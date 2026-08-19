Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - RiseGuide, a self-development platform, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Learning & Education category in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards (IBAs). The company's entry was the only one recognized in the category, making RiseGuide the sole Gold Stevie winner in Learning & Education for 2026.

RiseGuide

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The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 IBAs received entries from organizations in 82 nations and territories.

More than 3,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on 9 specialized committees.

What the Judges Recognized

In their scoring notes, judges pointed to RiseGuide's clear differentiation in a crowded market and the speed of its adoption, describing the platform as a well-positioned learning company with a strong value proposition and calling the entry a well-defined concept with thoughtful execution. Several judges highlighted the platform's personalized learning paths and its availability in seven languages as factors that widen access, and credited RiseGuide with addressing a core challenge in adult education: the gap between consuming information and actually building a skill.

Growth and Traction

RiseGuide launched in 2024 and has since passed 1M+ total downloads, reaching approximately 400K monthly active users. Since launch, users have spent more than 1.3 million hours learning in the app. Roughly 30% of new users are still active in week three, well above the single-digit retention benchmarks common in long-form online courses. The company treats retention as its clearest signal that the learning model works.

"As a team, we already believe in this vision and in what we are building," said Oleksandr Matsiuk, Founder and CEO of RiseGuide. "Seeing the industry recognize it as well is a different kind of validation - it tells us we're solving a problem the market agrees is worth solving. This award belongs to the 100+ people striving towards excellence every day: the product team, the marketing team, the content editors, the support staff our users talk to every day, and all other teams making sure RiseGuide continues growing and improving."

What Comes Next

RiseGuide will continue expanding its library, adding new lessons and practical tools each month across communication, presence, public speaking, negotiation, and confidence, alongside its other learning tracks. The company will also announce a series of global partnerships with recognized industry experts in the coming months, reinforcing its commitment to bringing top-level expert knowledge into an accessible learning format: mobile-friendly, interactive, non-linear, and designed to be completed rather than abandoned.

About RiseGuide

RiseGuide is an expert-powered self-improvement app with over 1 million total downloads and 400,000 monthly active users. The platform distills thousands of hours of expert knowledge and turns it into short, mobile-first lessons covering communication, confidence, and presence, with structured learning journeys for skills such as public speaking, negotiation, leadership, and decision-making. Founded in 2024, the company employs 100 full-time staff and serves users globally in seven languages, with its largest markets in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Learn more at riseguide.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning "crowned."

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

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Source: PRNews OU