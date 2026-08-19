Novarex Capital Partners Maintains Allocation Standards Following International Investment Approach

Novarex Capital Partners has declined a proposal from a US-based entity seeking the company's remaining available allocation, choosing instead to maintain its established investor assessment and allocation procedures.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Novarex Capital Partners has announced that it has declined a proposal from a US-based entity seeking to acquire the company's entire remaining available allocation following the completion of its initial £5 million funding round.

The approach was received following Novarex Capital Partners' announcement of the successful completion of its initial funding milestone. Due to confidentiality obligations and existing non-disclosure agreements, the identity of the US-based entity cannot be disclosed.

While the proposal represented a significant level of interest, Novarex Capital Partners determined that accepting the full allocation from a single organisation would not align with the company's established approach to investor onboarding and allocation management.

Novarex Capital Partners applies a structured review process when engaging with prospective investors, including high-net-worth individuals. This process is designed to ensure appropriate assessment, due diligence and alignment with the company's governance framework before any allocation decisions are made.

Rather than prioritising a single allocation transaction, Novarex Capital Partners has chosen to continue managing allocations through its existing assessment procedures.

The decision reflects Novarex Capital Partners' commitment to responsible growth, transparency and maintaining appropriate standards throughout its investor relationships.

The announcement follows the company's previous milestone of completing its initial £5 million funding round, representing an important stage in its development. Since that announcement, Novarex Capital Partners has continued to engage with prospective investors while maintaining its focus on structured processes and long-term strategic objectives.

By retaining its established allocation methodology, Novarex Capital Partners aims to ensure that prospective investors are reviewed individually and that its growth strategy remains aligned with its governance principles.

The company continues to evaluate opportunities and engage with prospective investors through its established framework.

Novarex Capital Partners is a London based, specialist introduction platform focused on private credit, litigation finance, and structured capital. We identify and introduce non-market-correlated opportunities to sophisticated investors seeking curated access to private markets. Our approach is grounded in clarity, control, and alignment with long-term investors seeking resilient performance across cycles.

Media Contact

Organization: Novarex Capital Partners

Contact Person Name: Jane Claude

Website: https://novarexcapital.com/

Email: welcome@novarexcapital.com

Contact Number: +442045773888

Address: International House, 142 Cromwell Road, London, England, SW7 4EF

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Novarex Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/novarex-capital-partners-maintains-allocation-standards-following-inte-1209224