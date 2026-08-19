San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Thunder Compute today announced a $13 million Series A round led by Matrix Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and CEAS Investments. Thunder Compute aims to solve the GPU capacity shortage by eliminating the $200 billion of wasted compute sitting idle today. The funding will help the company scale towards their goal; a future where every GPU is virtualized.

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Key Takeaways:

Thunder Compute raises $13 million in Series A funding led by Matrix Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and CEAS Investments.

The company develops proprietary GPU virtualization software that treats GPUs as network resources and operates invisibly beneath workloads to boost data center efficiency.

Thunder Compute will use the funding to partner with enterprises and virtualize GPUs at scale to unlock idle capacity, addressing average GPU utilization of about five percent.

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About Thunder Compute

Thunder Compute builds virtualization software that turns idle GPUs into additional capacity. The company was founded in 2022 by Carl Peterson, previously a management consultant at Bain & Company, and Brian Model, previously a quantitative developer at Citadel Securities. Thunder Compute is backed by Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, and CEAS Investments.



For more information visit: https://www.thundercompute.com/.

Source: Thunder Compute

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Source: Thunder Compute