ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results: Revenue More Than Doubles, Gross Profit Turns Positive, Operating Loss Narrows 72%

Miami, FL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ONAR) ("ONAR" or the "Company"), an AI-powered marketing platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2026. Revenue for the quarter increased 123% year-over-year to $1,047,810, gross profit turned positive versus a gross loss in the prior-year quarter, and loss from operations narrowed 72%, as the first full six months incorporating the JUICE Labs acquisition and growth in recurring subscription arrangements flowed through a leaner cost base.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1,047,810, an increase of 123% from $469,046 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit of $43,014, compared with a gross loss of $(116,315) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Loss from operations of $(275,823), a 72% improvement from $(981,814) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net loss of $(1,123,489), a 20% improvement from $(1,406,023) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, absorbing higher, largely non-cash interest expense.

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $2,068,895, an increase of 72% from $1,203,561 in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit of $99,253, compared with a gross loss of $(21,659) in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Total operating expenses declined 65% to $700,719, and total costs (cost of revenues together with operating expenses) declined 17%, even as revenue grew 72%.

Loss from operations of $(601,466), a 70% improvement from $(1,999,040) in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities of $378,813, an approximately 64% improvement from $1,024,544 in the first half of fiscal year 2025; the Company's total cash balance declined by only $54,471 during the half.

Deferred revenue of $405,014 at June 30, 2026, roughly tripled from year-end, reflecting the shift toward recurring, technology-enabled client engagements contracted and collected in advance.

Understanding the Numbers: Operating Progress Versus Cost of Capital

The Company believes the distinction between its operating results and its financing costs is important for stockholders evaluating the underlying business. For the first half of 2026, loss from operations was $601,466, while interest expense was $1,634,299, of which $371,775 was non-cash amortization of debt discounts. In other words, the majority of the Company's reported net loss now originates from the cost of the capital raised to build the platform, not in running the business. Reducing the Company's cost of capital is management's top priority. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company resolved both of its outstanding capital disputes through settlements that placed approximately $2.1 million of obligations onto multi-year scheduled payments at little or no incremental cost, and retired two convertible notes in full, including one settlement that returns 6,000,000 previously issued shares to the Company for cancellation.

Subsequent Developments

First technology-subscription revenue. ONAR Labs began billing its first technology-subscription clients for its Cortex analytics platform, an initial validation of the Company's strategy of converting proprietary technology into recurring revenue.

Balance sheet cleanup continued. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the settlement of two convertible notes, reducing outstanding obligations and simplifying its capital structure.

Scale Partners momentum. Scale Partners onboarded new clients and added a dedicated growth lead to accelerate and scale its revenue.

Management Commentary

Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR, said, "Revenue more than doubled, gross profit is positive, and our operating loss narrowed 72% while we spent less money than a year ago. The operating side of this company is working. What remains expensive is the capital that got us here, and you can see that plainly in the interest line. That's the problem we're solving now: since quarter-end we've settled two outstanding capital disputes onto multi-year schedules, retired two convertible notes, and put a binding down payment toward the largest acquisition we've ever pursued. We used less cash in operations this half than we did in the first quarter alone a year ago, and our cash balance barely moved. The business underneath is getting stronger every month, and we don't plan on slowing down."

The definitive agreement regarding the proposed acquisition has not been executed and is not binding until executed by the necessary parties thereto. For complete financial statements, related notes and risk factors, including a discussion of the Company's working capital deficit and going concern considerations, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026 and available at www.sec.gov.

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform. ONAR owns and operates a group of specialist marketing agencies serving middle-market and growth-stage brands across performance marketing, creative, and commerce. Its technology division, ONAR Labs, develops and houses the Company's proprietary technology, including ONAR AI, a marketing intelligence platform deployed across the Company's agencies to improve productivity; Retina AI, a predictive customer intelligence platform; and Cortex, an offline and online sales attribution platform. ONAR continues to expand the platform through disciplined acquisitions, including JUICE and Scale Partner. Learn more at www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, the proposed acquisition described above, and any other potential acquisitions, financings, and debt restructurings, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its SEC filings, the Company's working capital deficit, the need for additional financing, the requirement to negotiate and execute definitive documentation, the satisfaction of closing conditions, integration risks, market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially. Detailed risk factors are included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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ONAR Holding Corporation

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