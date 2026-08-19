HONG KONG, Aug 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hengrui Pharma ('Hengrui' or 'the Company') today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026. During the reporting period, innovative drugs remained the Company's key growth driver, while globalization initiatives continued to validate the global value of Hengrui's innovation portfolio.Financial HighlightsIn the first half of 2026, Hengrui reported revenue of RMB15.46 billion. Drug sales revenue was RMB13.95 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.87%. Innovative drug sales increased by 16.38% year-over-year and accounted for 63.16% of total drug sales, with non-oncology innovative drug sales increasing by 73.97% year-over-year and emerging as an increasingly important growth driver.Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was RMB4.47 billion, up 0.34%. R&D investment totaled RMB4.61 billion, representing 29.8% of revenue.Pipeline and Regulatory HighlightsHengrui continued to advance its pipeline in China during the reporting period, obtaining seven innovation-related approvals, including two Class 1 innovative medicines, one Class 2 innovative medicine and four additional indications. At the end of the reporting period, nine marketing applications had been accepted for review by China's National Medical Products Administration, while 17 clinical programs had advanced to Phase III, 22 to Phase II, and 10 innovative assets had entered Phase I clinical development.Hengrui also reported progress across its metabolic pipeline. Two Phase III studies of ribupatide injection, a GLP-1/GIP dual receptor agonist, in China for type 2 diabetes reported positive topline results, supporting a planned NDA submission. HRS-7535, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, met all primary and key secondary endpoints at Week 44 in a China Phase III obesity study, with continued weight loss through Week 50 and mean body-weight reduction of up to 11.1%. An NDA submission is planned.Global Partnerships and Business DevelopmentHengrui continued to advance its globalization strategy through diversified collaboration models. Since 2023, the Company has completed 13 overseas business development transactions, including out-licensing, NewCo and strategic alliances, with a total potential transaction value of approximately US$42 billion. These collaborations include leading global pharmaceutical companies such as BMS, GSK and others.Among the diversified collaboration models Hengrui has explored, NewCo has also seen important progress in 2026. Kailera Therapeutics completed its Nasdaq IPO in April 2026, becoming one of the largest biotech IPOs at the time. Braveheart Bio also successfully listed on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 6, 2026.Scientific RecognitionDuring the reporting period, 204 research findings related to Hengrui products were published in academic journals and received international recognition. Hengrui participated in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting for the 16th consecutive year, with 91 studies accepted, including 11 oral presentations-a new high for the Company. Research in non-oncology areas was also presented at major international congresses, including the American Diabetes Association, International Stroke Conference, World Congress of Nephrology, American College of Cardiology, American Academy of Dermatology, and European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology.OutlookLooking ahead, Hengrui will continue to advance its innovation and globalization strategy, while further pursuing its dual-growth strategy across oncology and chronic diseases. The Company will strengthen its global R&D capabilities, pursue diversified international collaboration models, and continue to focus on delivering sustainable long-term value and bringing more high-quality innovative therapies to patients worldwide.Source: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.