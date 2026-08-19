Asia Broadband Inc. Provides Corporate Strategy Update Regarding Legal Proceedings

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") today provided an update regarding its pending legal proceedings.

The Company has filed a voluntary notice of dismissal without prejudice regarding its civil action in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

This procedural action allows legal counsel to complete its evaluation of additional trading data gathered during the initial pleading phase and determine the appropriate scope of future legal action.

"The voluntary dismissal without prejudice allows our legal team to re-evaluate the matter and optimize our overall legal strategy," stated Chris Torres, President and CEO of AABB. "We remain committed to protecting shareholder value and evaluating all available legal and regulatory avenues."

A dismissal without prejudice preserves the Company's legal rights to take further action and initiate related proceedings.

Concurrently, AABB continues to execute its operational strategy, including expanding its precious metals production and facilities in Mexico and advancing its digital asset ecosystem.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.