How do crops such as barley, beans, potatoes, cabbage, and maize cope when photovoltaic modules reduce the sunlight reaching them? Better than previously thought, according to a study by Germany's University of Hohenheim and the Jülich Research Centre. The crops are able to effectively adapt their photosynthesis to altered light conditions. The same applies to agroforestry systems, where trees or shrubs grow alongside crops on the same land. The study found that the plants' light requirements decrease significantly under partial shade. This allows them to use CO2 more efficiently for photosynthesis ...

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