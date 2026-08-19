Since the launch of Level Up modules series in November 2025, shortly after the introduction of ZRM+ in the M450 roof module line, Swiss PV manufacturer Megasol has received numerous customer requests to make anti-glare technology a standard feature of its roof modules. Glare-free operation is particularly important for projects in densely populated residential areas or near transport routes, as well as for installations requiring permits in sensitive zones. Megasol has responded by making ZRM+ technology standard rather than an optional feature. All Level Up modules will now be supplied exclusively ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...