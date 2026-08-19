AB Akola Group generated EUR 1.5 billion in revenue and EUR 96 million EBITDA in FY 2025/2026

The consolidated revenue of Akola Group for the 12 months of financial year 2025/2026 exceeded EUR 1,5 billion but was 4% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 3,053 thousand tons of various products, or 2% less than in the same period last year. Gross profit decreased by 6% to EUR 183 million and operating profit decreased by 22% to EUR 62 million compared to the corresponding period. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 96 million, 13% lower than during the same period in the previous year. Net profit decreased by 29% to EUR 43 million.

2024/2025

12 months



2025/2026

12 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Total trading volume, tons 3,116,339 3,053,397 (2.0) Revenue, thousand EUR 1,580,699 1,511,294 (4.4) Gross profit, thousand EUR 194,086 183,056 (5.7) EBITDA, thousand EUR 110,219 96,408 (12.5) Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR 110,713 96,760 (12.6) Operating profit, thousand EUR 78,916 61,920 (21.5) Net profit, thousand EUR 60,692 43,298 (28.7)

"The previous financial year was the second-best in AB Akola Group's history, setting a high base for comparison. Revenue of more than EUR 1.5 billion and EBITDA of EUR 96 million demonstrate that the Group maintained a strong level of operating profitability despite changing market conditions. Our focus remains on creating long-term value for the Group, and this progress is also recognised by the capital market: since the end of 2024, AB Akola Group's share price has increased by more than 50%," said Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

According to him, market fluctuations are inevitable in the agriculture and food sectors, so the Group's objective is to maintain profitability and create value not only under favourable conditions, but also in more challenging market environments.

"A balanced business portfolio and targeted investments are essential to achieving this. We invest where we see opportunities to improve the efficiency, competitiveness and returns of our businesses, while the diversity of our activities reduces dependence on individual markets and opens up new opportunities for growth. One example is biomethane production, where we use raw materials generated by our agricultural and food production activities to develop a new business and create additional value for the Group," said M. Šileika.

The Group is also currently preparing its 2027-2030 strategy, which will define its future development priorities and investment focus. The key objective is to make more efficient use of the Group's scale and existing resources, strengthen the businesses with the greatest potential, and direct investments towards areas offering the strongest prospects for long-term returns.

Partners for Farmers

During the 12-month period of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Partnership with Farmers segment generated EUR 1,047 million in revenue, nearly EUR 80 million in gross profit and EUR 9 million in operating profit.

During the reporting period, the Partners for Farmers segment operated in a challenging market environment, with lower crop prices, high input costs and weaker farm economics making farmers more cautious about purchases and larger investments. Compound feed performed strongly, with revenue increasing by 6% and gross profit by 42%, supported by sustained demand and full production capacity utilisation. Grain and oilseed purchase volumes increased by 13% to 1.74 million tonnes, while the Group's elevators received 959 thousand tonnes of grain, 23% more year-on-year. Fertilizers delivered stable gross profit despite lower sales, while gross profit from plant protection products increased by 11%, despite farmers reducing input use and continued price competition. However, these positive developments were offset by weaker demand, higher logistics costs and competitive pressure in raw materials and feed additives, as well as a significantly weaker agricultural machinery and equipment market, where farmers postponed investments amid limited purchasing power and uncertainty around EU funding.

Partners for Farmers 2024/2025

12 months



2025/2026

12 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 1,151,737 1,046,881 (9.1) Gross profit, thousand EUR 92,088 79,631 (13.5) Operating profit, thousand EUR 28,930 9,420 (67.4)

Food Production

During the 12-month period of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Food Production segment generated EUR 482 million in revenue, an increase of 7% year-on-year, while gross profit reached EUR 100 million and operating profit increased by almost half to EUR 58 million.

The improvement was primarily driven by the poultry business, where revenue increased by 9% and gross profit by 27%, supported by stable demand in the Baltic and Swedish markets and strong production results. The instant food and ready-to-eat categories recorded a 4% increase in revenue despite lower sales volumes, although gross profit declined by 22%, mainly due to higher packaging, energy and logistics costs. In the flour and breadcrumbs business, lower flour volumes were partly offset by a 22% increase in breadcrumbs sales volumes, contributing to a 2% increase in revenue, while gross profit remained broadly stable.

Food Production 2024/2025

12 months



2025/2026

12 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 449,134 482,449 7.4 Gross profit, thousand EUR 84,949 100,435 18.2 Operating profit, thousand EUR 39,170 58,070 48.3

Farming

During the 12-month period of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Farming segment generated EUR 43 million in revenue, while gross profit amounted to EUR 92 thousand and the operating loss stood at EUR 1.4 million.

Over the reporting period, the Group's farming companies harvested 138 thousand tonnes of crops, 4% more year-on-year, while crop sales volumes remained broadly stable at 134 thousand tonnes. Crop sales revenue decreased by 9% to EUR 25 million, mainly due to lower grain prices, while elevated input costs further weighed on results. Dairy production remained stable despite a slightly smaller herd, but the continued decline in raw milk prices put additional pressure on the segment's performance.

Farming 2024/2025

12 months



2025/2026

12 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 47,682 42,844 (10.1) Gross profit, thousand EUR 12,977 92 (99.3) Operating profit, thousand EUR 11,260 (1,431) (112.7)

Other Products and Services

During the 12-month period of the 2025/2026 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 22 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and an operating loss of EUR 4 million.

Over the reporting period, demand for extruded products remained stable, although sales volumes were below expectations due to weaker private-label demand in the Baltics and a slower ramp-up of new projects. Profitability was also affected by the commissioning of new production equipment and related production inefficiencies. The veterinary pharmaceuticals business delivered strong performance, with annual revenue increasing by 15% year-on-year, led by the pet category. Meanwhile, pest control, disinfection and hygiene activities faced weaker demand for seasonal services and higher input costs.

Other products and services 2024/2025

12 months



2025/2026

12 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 20,844 22,000 5.5 Gross profit, thousand EUR 4,069 2,897 (28.8) Operating profit, thousand EUR (444) (4,139) (832.2)

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grudai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadoriu paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork".

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403