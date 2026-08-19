Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker × Human Fall Flat HE108: A Keyboard Inspired by 10 Years of Fun

Created to celebrate Human Fall Flat's 10th anniversary, the official collaboration combines playful design with Hall Effect gaming performance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Human Fall Flat has entertained millions of players around the world with its charming characters, lifelike physics, and memorable multiplayer moments. To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, Epomaker has partnered with Human Fall Flat to introduce the Epomaker × Human Fall Flat HE108, a special edition wireless Hall Effect keyboard inspired by the game's iconic world. Created around a shared commitment to putting community first, this collaboration combines the exclusive Fallen Series design with responsive gaming performance, bringing the spirit of Human Fall Flat from the screen to the desktop.

A Community-Driven Celebration of Human Fall Flat

The collaboration began through direct conversations between Epomaker and the Human Fall Flat community, followed by two jointly hosted community events that revealed a shared belief in creating products alongside players rather than simply for them. As Human Fall Flat celebrates its 10th anniversary after entertaining more than 60 million players worldwide, the Epomaker × Human Fall Flat HE108 serves as a tribute to the community that has shaped the game since its launch. Guided by Epomaker's philosophy of "From the Community, For the Community," the keyboard transforms a milestone celebration into something players can experience every day, both in-game and on their desks.

Inspired by the World of Human Fall Flat

The Fallen Series keycaps set is designed exclusively for the collaboration. It captures the playful spirit of Human Fall Flat through illustrations of the game's lovable characters falling, sleeping, and simply being themselves. The white and blue color palette reflects the clouds, sky, and floating dreamscapes players explore throughout the game, while the legends use the original Human Fall Flat typeface for an authentic touch. Even the ESC key recreates the game's familiar exit sign, adding another recognizable detail from the game to the keyboard.

The collaboration is available in two options to suit different players. The Epomaker × Human Fall Flat HE108 comes with the exclusive Fallen Series keycaps pre-installed on the white HE108, while the Fallen Series Keycap Set is also available separately for users who want to bring the Human Fall Flat theme to their existing mechanical keyboards.

Advanced Hall Effect Performance for Gaming and Everyday Use

The collaboration is built on the HE108, a full-size Hall Effect keyboard designed for both competitive gaming and everyday productivity. Its responsive magnetic switches, adjustable actuation, and advanced functions such as SOCD and DKS deliver faster response and accurate control during fast-paced gameplay, while maintaining a smooth typing experience for extended use. Combined with optimized sound tuning, customizable RGB lighting, and flexible connectivity, the HE108 brings together gaming performance and everyday versatility in one keyboard.

A Complete Human Fall Flat Desktop Experience

By combining Human Fall Flat's playful visual identity with Epomaker's keyboard expertise, the collaboration transforms a beloved game world into a unique desktop experience. From the custom Fallen Series keycaps to the responsive HE108 platform, every detail reflects the shared commitment to creating products inspired by the community.

Price and Availability

Epomaker × Human Fall Flat HE108 is now available on the Epomaker official website and AliExpress, with an Amazon launch coming soon. The keyboard is priced at $99.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-%c3%97-human-fall-flat-he108-a-keyboard-inspired-by-10-years-1197374