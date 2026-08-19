DocStyle LLC: DocStyle Announces DocStyle AI: Document Productivity Tools, Accessible from the AI Assistants Lawyers Already Use

The new solution connects DocStyle's document engine to Claude for Word, Microsoft Copilot, and a dedicated chat pane, available for pre-order today ahead of general availability on October 1st.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / DocStyle, a leading provider of legal document repair, structuring, and automation solutions, today announced DocStyle AI. Rather than embedding a general AI chat into its software, DocStyle made its full document productivity engine accessible from the AI assistants legal professionals already use, including Claude for Word and Microsoft Copilot, alongside a dedicated DocStyle AI chat pane inside the DocStyle Ribbon. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard, DocStyle AI is vendor-independent by design, staying reachable as AI models change and protecting the customer's investment.

"We have always known that when making substantive changes to Word documents, you have to be inside Microsoft Word," said Chris Cangero, CEO of DocStyle. "Instead of building AI into our product like everyone else, we made our product accessible to AI. This is the path we believe the industry will eventually recognize as the right one."

Certified by user groups and associations like The Document Excellence Group (DEG), DocStyle AI is an enhancement to the products customers already own, available for both DocStyle Pro and Enterprise, and adoption is entirely optional. Nothing customers rely on today changes, because DocStyle's own software performs the work locally. The AI model only interprets a short request and initializes the appropriate tools, keeping token consumption, and AI cost, well below that of a general AI agent while output stays aligned with recognized legal document standards.

DocStyle AI makes its public debut at ILTACON 2026, from August 23-27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, with live demonstrations in the DocStyle demo room. ILTACON attendees will be able to see firsthand how DocStyle AI can perform complex tasks, combining several of them together, all by using plain language through an interactive experience.

About DocStyle

DocStyle is a premier provider of document productivity solutions, offering advanced tools to legal and professional services firms worldwide. At DocStyle, we build smart products designed to help you improve your firm's drafting and review processes and solve problems when working with complex legal documents. Trusted by firms of all sizes, DocStyle delivers intuitive, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.

For more information, please visit DocStyle.com, email marketing@docstyle.com, or follow DocStyle on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: DocStyle LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/docstyle-announces-docstyle-ai-document-productivity-tools-access-1208746